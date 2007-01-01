Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

september 26 2023

Entertainment

Top Lee Sang Yeob K-dramas

Lee Sang-yeob, born on May 8, 1983, is a popular South Korean actor. He started his acting career in 2007 with A Happy Woman and gained recognition as a lead in Give Love Away in 2013

Image: Lee Sang Yeob’s Instagram

Lee Sang Yeob

Lee Sang Yeob played the role of Lee Yoo Beom, a cunning lawyer who becomes the antagonist in this fantasy romance drama

Image: SBS TV

While You Were Sleeping

Lee Sang Yeob's character, Seo Eun Pyeong, is a 38-year-old former human rights lawyer who became the youngest member of the National Assembly. He embodies strong principles and is willing to sacrifice for love

Image: tvN

Eve

In Once Again, Lee Sang Yeob portrays Doctor Yoon Gyu Jin, who is married to Na Hee, played by Lee Min Jung

Image: KBS2

Once Again

Kim Tae Young, portrayed by Lee Sang Yeob, is a ruthless sports agent. He lures gifted athletes into the sports arena, aiming to maximize their earnings quickly before they face burnout

Image: KBS2

My Lovely Boxer

In Top Star Yoo Baek, Lee Sang Yeob plays Choi Ma Dol. He's a sailor and the biggest star of Yeojeuk Island, making a triumphant return home aboard on a deep-sea fishing vessel

Image: tvN

Top Star Yoo Baek

Lee Sang Yeob plays Yoon Seok Ho, while Choi Gang Hee portrays Baek Chan Mi, a former NIS agent on an undercover mission involving intellectual property theft at a major Korean company

Image: SBS TV

Good Casting

Lee Sang Yeob portrays Gim Hong Gi in this K-drama. The series tells the poignant love story of Joseon's first soprano, Yun Sim Deok (Shin Hye Sun), and the brilliant playwright, Kim Woo Jin (Lee Jong Suk)

Image: SBS TV

The Hymn of Death

Lee Sang Yeob portrays Ahn Joon Young in the series which tells the story of a troubled man, suspecting his seemingly perfect wife of cheating, turns to an online community for anonymous advice on how to salvage his marriage

Image:  JTBC

Listen to Love

Image: tvN

Lee Sang Yeob took on the role of Kim Jin Woo, a serial killer, in a small yet notable character portrayal

Signal 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here