Top Lee Sang Yeob K-dramas
Lee Sang-yeob, born on May 8, 1983, is a popular South Korean actor. He started his acting career in 2007 with A Happy Woman and gained recognition as a lead in Give Love Away in 2013
Image: Lee Sang Yeob’s Instagram
Lee Sang Yeob
Lee Sang Yeob played the role of Lee Yoo Beom, a cunning lawyer who becomes the antagonist in this fantasy romance drama
Image: SBS TV
While You Were Sleeping
Lee Sang Yeob's character, Seo Eun Pyeong, is a 38-year-old former human rights lawyer who became the youngest member of the National Assembly. He embodies strong principles and is willing to sacrifice for love
Image: tvN
Eve
In Once Again, Lee Sang Yeob portrays Doctor Yoon Gyu Jin, who is married to Na Hee, played by Lee Min Jung
Image: KBS2
Once Again
Kim Tae Young, portrayed by Lee Sang Yeob, is a ruthless sports agent. He lures gifted athletes into the sports arena, aiming to maximize their earnings quickly before they face burnout
Image: KBS2
My Lovely Boxer
In Top Star Yoo Baek, Lee Sang Yeob plays Choi Ma Dol. He's a sailor and the biggest star of Yeojeuk Island, making a triumphant return home aboard on a deep-sea fishing vessel
Image: tvN
Top Star Yoo Baek
Lee Sang Yeob plays Yoon Seok Ho, while Choi Gang Hee portrays Baek Chan Mi, a former NIS agent on an undercover mission involving intellectual property theft at a major Korean company
Image: SBS TV
Good Casting
Lee Sang Yeob portrays Gim Hong Gi in this K-drama. The series tells the poignant love story of Joseon's first soprano, Yun Sim Deok (Shin Hye Sun), and the brilliant playwright, Kim Woo Jin (Lee Jong Suk)
Image: SBS TV
The Hymn of Death
Lee Sang Yeob portrays Ahn Joon Young in the series which tells the story of a troubled man, suspecting his seemingly perfect wife of cheating, turns to an online community for anonymous advice on how to salvage his marriage
Image: JTBC
Listen to Love
Image: tvN
Lee Sang Yeob took on the role of Kim Jin Woo, a serial killer, in a small yet notable character portrayal
Signal