Heading 3

Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 05, 2023

Entertainment

Top Lee Soo Hyuk K-dramas to watch 

Lee Soo Hyuk takes on the role of the strict leader in a grim reapers' guiding management team, tasked with ferrying the dead to the afterlife

Image:  MBC

Tomorrow 

In this romantic drama, Lee Soo Hyuk plays Cha Joo-ik, a colleague in a love triangle with Dong-Kyung

 Image:  tvN

Doom At Your Service

Soo Hyuk stars as the cursed god Woven in this magical web drama, descending to Earth to design outfits for humans to enter heaven

IMAGE Naver TV Cast

Handmade Love 

Lee Soo Hyuk portrays calm prosecutor Kim Soo-hyuk in the modern day and pure-hearted detective Cha Hyung-bin in the past

Image:  KBS2

Born Again

Soo Hyuk takes on the role of wealthy chairman Kwon Deuk-bong, who develops a crush on Na-ri, entangled in property reclamation

Image:  KBS2

Sweet Stranger and Me

A romcom where Lee Soo Hyuk features in the superstitious Shim Bo-nui's life, exploring the belief in fortune-telling

Image:  MBC

Lucky Romance 

As Choi Chan-gyu, a temporary worker dreaming of becoming a police officer, Soo Hyuk sympathizes with the stories of bar regulars

 Image:  OCN

Local Hero

Soo Hyuk earns a Best New Actor award in this supernatural historical drama based on Jo Joo Hee's manhwa

Image:  MBC

The Scholar Who Walks the Night 

Soo Hyuk stars as Kim Joon, a carpenter entangled in the lives of a married couple, Jang Hee-tae and Kim Il-ri

Image:  KBS2

Righteous Love 

Lee Soo Hyuk leads a double life as a high school hockey player in this drama centered around mistaken identity

 Image:  tvN

High School King of Savvy 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here