Top Lee Soo Hyuk K-dramas to watch
Lee Soo Hyuk takes on the role of the strict leader in a grim reapers' guiding management team, tasked with ferrying the dead to the afterlife
Image: MBC
Tomorrow
In this romantic drama, Lee Soo Hyuk plays Cha Joo-ik, a colleague in a love triangle with Dong-Kyung
Image: tvN
Doom At Your Service
Soo Hyuk stars as the cursed god Woven in this magical web drama, descending to Earth to design outfits for humans to enter heaven
IMAGE Naver TV Cast
Handmade Love
Lee Soo Hyuk portrays calm prosecutor Kim Soo-hyuk in the modern day and pure-hearted detective Cha Hyung-bin in the past
Image: KBS2
Born Again
Soo Hyuk takes on the role of wealthy chairman Kwon Deuk-bong, who develops a crush on Na-ri, entangled in property reclamation
Image: KBS2
Sweet Stranger and Me
A romcom where Lee Soo Hyuk features in the superstitious Shim Bo-nui's life, exploring the belief in fortune-telling
Image: MBC
Lucky Romance
As Choi Chan-gyu, a temporary worker dreaming of becoming a police officer, Soo Hyuk sympathizes with the stories of bar regulars
Image: OCN
Local Hero
Soo Hyuk earns a Best New Actor award in this supernatural historical drama based on Jo Joo Hee's manhwa
Image: MBC
The Scholar Who Walks the Night
Soo Hyuk stars as Kim Joon, a carpenter entangled in the lives of a married couple, Jang Hee-tae and Kim Il-ri
Image: KBS2
Righteous Love
Lee Soo Hyuk leads a double life as a high school hockey player in this drama centered around mistaken identity
Image: tvN
High School King of Savvy