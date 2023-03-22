MAR 22, 2023
Top Make-Up artists in B-town
Deepika Padukone’s go-to makeup artist, despite the trend of dewy skin being popular, Shekar has remained loyal to her signature matte and clean base
Image- Sandhya Shekar’s Instagram
Sandhya Shekar
Image- Mickey Contractor’s Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt’s makeup looks may inspire you to incorporate fun elements such as a strong eyebrow or a winged eyeliner into your own repertoire
Mickey Contractor
Namrata Soni is a renowned makeup artist recognized for her famous #NamGlow, which involves creating radiant and glowing skin that appears luminous instead of glossy and can be seen on Sonam Kapoor and Athiya Shetty
Image- Namrata Soni’s Instagram
Namrata Soni
If you follow Arti Nayar's Instagram account, you will be up-to-date with the latest beauty trends. Her reels and IGTV videos will inspire you to experiment with new beauty techniques and products
Image- Arti Nayar’s Instagram
Arti Nayar
Image- Vardan Nayak’s Instagram
Vardan Nayak
If you're looking for a makeup look that is both sophisticated and glamorous, suitable for events like a night out with friends or a wedding, Vardan Nayak's page is the place to look for inspiration
Puneet Saini does not follow a fixed makeup formula and is open to experimenting with bold looks for Alia Bhatt. Whether it's an all-bronze look or a vibrant pink lip, she is willing to try new things
Image- Puneet B Saini’s Instagram
Puneet B Saini
Daniel Bauer, the makeup artist, is highly imaginative when it comes to exploring colour and texture. He often incorporates playful elements such as green eyeliner or bold pink lipstick into his looks
Image- Daniel Bauer’s Instagram
Daniel Bauer
Lekha Gupta is the makeup artist responsible for creating some of Kiara Advani's most beautiful makeup looks
Image- Lekha Gupta’s Instagram
Lekha Gupta
When it comes to contouring, Pompy Hans is unparalleled. He can create a striking, dramatic look on Kareena Kapoor Khan or a more subtle one on Athiya Shetty with equal finesse
Image- Pompy Hans’s Instagram
Pompy Hans
Her creations often feature bright colours and glitters to add an extra touch of glamour. She particularly enjoys using these elements on actors such as Sonakshi Sinha, Malaika Arora, and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image- Mehak Oberoi’s Instagram
Mehak Oberoi
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.