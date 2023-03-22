MAR 22, 2023

Heading 3

Top Make-Up artists in B-town

Deepika Padukone’s go-to makeup artist, despite the trend of dewy skin being popular, Shekar has remained loyal to her signature matte and clean base

Image- Sandhya Shekar’s Instagram

Sandhya Shekar

Image- Mickey Contractor’s Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt’s makeup looks may inspire you to incorporate fun elements such as a strong eyebrow or a winged eyeliner into your own repertoire

Mickey Contractor

Namrata Soni is a renowned makeup artist recognized for her famous #NamGlow, which involves creating radiant and glowing skin that appears luminous instead of glossy and can be seen on Sonam Kapoor and Athiya Shetty

Image- Namrata Soni’s Instagram

Namrata Soni

If you follow Arti Nayar's Instagram account, you will be up-to-date with the latest beauty trends. Her reels and IGTV videos will inspire you to experiment with new beauty techniques and products

Image- Arti Nayar’s Instagram

Arti Nayar

Image- Vardan Nayak’s Instagram

Vardan Nayak

If you're looking for a makeup look that is both sophisticated and glamorous, suitable for events like a night out with friends or a wedding, Vardan Nayak's page is the place to look for inspiration

Puneet Saini does not follow a fixed makeup formula and is open to experimenting with bold looks for Alia Bhatt. Whether it's an all-bronze look or a vibrant pink lip, she is willing to try new things

Image- Puneet B Saini’s Instagram

Puneet B Saini

Daniel Bauer, the makeup artist, is highly imaginative when it comes to exploring colour and texture. He often incorporates playful elements such as green eyeliner or bold pink lipstick into his looks

Image- Daniel Bauer’s Instagram

Daniel Bauer

Lekha Gupta is the makeup artist responsible for creating some of Kiara Advani's most beautiful makeup looks

Image- Lekha Gupta’s Instagram

Lekha Gupta

When it comes to contouring, Pompy Hans is unparalleled. He can create a striking, dramatic look on Kareena Kapoor Khan or a more subtle one on Athiya Shetty with equal finesse

Image- Pompy Hans’s Instagram

Pompy Hans

Her creations often feature bright colours and glitters to add an extra touch of glamour. She particularly enjoys using these elements on actors such as Sonakshi Sinha, Malaika Arora, and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image- Mehak Oberoi’s Instagram 

Mehak Oberoi

