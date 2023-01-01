Top 10 K-pop albums of 2023
NINE.i's "New Mind" explores diverse genres, showcasing their artistic growth. The album invites listeners into a sonic journey, reflecting the group's evolving creativity
NINE.i – New Mind:
Image: FirstOne Entertainment.
The Boyz's festive delight "Phantasy Pt.1" blends holiday cheer with their signature sound, creating a joyful musical experience. The album exudes warmth and celebration
The Boyz – Phantasy Pt.1 – Christmas In August:
Image: Cre.ker Entertainment.
The Wind Page: The Wind's "Beginning: The Wind Page" marks a musical genesis, combining intricate compositions and emotive melodies. The album establishes The Wind as a rising force
The Wind – Beginning:
Image: With US Entertainment
TAN's "TAN Made" is a testament to their musical craftsmanship, exploring diverse themes. The album showcases TAN's versatility and establishes them as emerging talents
TAN – TAN Made:
Image: Think Entertainment
Treasure's "Reboot" redefines their musical narrative, featuring dynamic tracks and impactful performances. The album reflects Treasure's evolution and commitment to leaving a lasting impression
Treasure – Reboot:
Image: YG Entertainment.
Just B's "÷ (Nanugi)" displays versatility and depth, offering an eclectic mix of genres and thoughtful lyrics. The album positions Just B as emerging stars in K-pop
Just B – ÷ (Nanugi):
Image: Bluedot Entertainment.
B.I's "To Die For" is a lyrical masterpiece, highlighting his artistry and introspective themes. The album invites listeners into B.I's profound musical world
B.I – To Die For:
Image: IOK Company.
fromis_9's "Unlock My World" opens doors to sonic exploration, featuring catchy tunes and vibrant energy. The album encapsulates fromis_9's dynamic and engaging musical style
fromis_9 – Unlock My World:
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
WOODZ's "OO-LI" is a sonic adventure, featuring his distinct style. The album's experimental sounds and captivating narratives showcase WOODZ's innovative approach to music
WOODZ – OO-LI:
Image: Yuehua Entertainment.
ZEROBASEONE's "Youth In The Shade" captures the essence of youth with melodic storytelling. The album paints a vivid picture of adolescent emotions and experiences
ZEROBASEONE – Youth In The Shade:
Image: WAKEONE