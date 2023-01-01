Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 28, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop albums of 2023

NINE.i's "New Mind" explores diverse genres, showcasing their artistic growth. The album invites listeners into a sonic journey, reflecting the group's evolving creativity

NINE.i – New Mind: 

Image: FirstOne Entertainment.

The Boyz's festive delight "Phantasy Pt.1" blends holiday cheer with their signature sound, creating a joyful musical experience. The album exudes warmth and celebration

The Boyz – Phantasy Pt.1 – Christmas In August: 

Image: Cre.ker Entertainment.

The Wind Page: The Wind's "Beginning: The Wind Page" marks a musical genesis, combining intricate compositions and emotive melodies. The album establishes The Wind as a rising force

The Wind – Beginning: 

Image:  With US Entertainment

TAN's "TAN Made" is a testament to their musical craftsmanship, exploring diverse themes. The album showcases TAN's versatility and establishes them as emerging talents

TAN – TAN Made: 

Image: Think Entertainment

Treasure's "Reboot" redefines their musical narrative, featuring dynamic tracks and impactful performances. The album reflects Treasure's evolution and commitment to leaving a lasting impression

Treasure – Reboot: 

Image: YG Entertainment.

Just B's "÷ (Nanugi)" displays versatility and depth, offering an eclectic mix of genres and thoughtful lyrics. The album positions Just B as emerging stars in K-pop

Just B – ÷ (Nanugi): 

Image: Bluedot Entertainment.

B.I's "To Die For" is a lyrical masterpiece, highlighting his artistry and introspective themes. The album invites listeners into B.I's profound musical world

B.I – To Die For: 

Image: IOK Company.

fromis_9's "Unlock My World" opens doors to sonic exploration, featuring catchy tunes and vibrant energy. The album encapsulates fromis_9's dynamic and engaging musical style

fromis_9 – Unlock My World: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

WOODZ's "OO-LI" is a sonic adventure, featuring his distinct style. The album's experimental sounds and captivating narratives showcase WOODZ's innovative approach to music

WOODZ – OO-LI: 

Image: Yuehua Entertainment.

ZEROBASEONE's "Youth In The Shade" captures the essence of youth with melodic storytelling. The album paints a vivid picture of adolescent emotions and experiences

ZEROBASEONE – Youth In The Shade: 

Image: WAKEONE

