Top male K-pop 4th generation maknaes
Ayushi Agrawal
Nov 07, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Kangmin has often received a lot of love from the audience for his looks and talents alike.
VERIVERY
Image: Jellyfish Entertainment
Image: YG Entertainment
TREASURE
So Jung Hwan is a total charmer, on and off screen.
Image: KQ Entertainment
Everyone knows Jongho for his apple-breaking vocals!
ATEEZ
Image: JYP Entertainment
I.N is a ball of fluff, and his members would agree.
Stray Kids
Image: BELIFT LAB
Ni-Ki is well on his way to become the most powerful performer of this generation.
ENHYPEN
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
HueningKai is an all-rounder and one we are absolutely in awe of.
TXT
Image: FNC Entertainment
P1Harmony
Jongseong fits right in with the bunch of skilled K-pop idols in the group.
Eric is bold and brave and one of the pillars of the group.
THE BOYZ
Image: IST Entertainment
Image: Brand New Music
Daehwi has become quite the entertainer in the industry!
AB6IX
Image: Starship Entertainment
Seongmin brings energy to any room that he enters and it's almost like a superpower.
CRAVITY
