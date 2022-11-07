Heading 3

Top male K-pop 4th generation maknaes

Kangmin has often received a lot of love from the audience for his looks and talents alike.

VERIVERY

Image: Jellyfish Entertainment

Image: YG Entertainment

TREASURE

So Jung Hwan is a total charmer, on and off screen.

Image: KQ Entertainment

Everyone knows Jongho for his apple-breaking vocals!

ATEEZ

Image: JYP Entertainment

I.N is a ball of fluff, and his members would agree.

Stray Kids

Image: BELIFT LAB

Ni-Ki is well on his way to become the most powerful performer of this generation.

ENHYPEN

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

HueningKai is an all-rounder and one we are absolutely in awe of.

TXT

Image: FNC Entertainment

P1Harmony

Jongseong fits right in with the bunch of skilled K-pop idols in the group.

Eric is bold and brave and one of the pillars of the group.

THE BOYZ

Image: IST Entertainment

Image: Brand New Music

Daehwi has become quite the entertainer in the industry!

AB6IX

Image: Starship Entertainment

Seongmin brings energy to any room that he enters and it's almost like a superpower.

CRAVITY

