Top movies of Emma Watson
In this movie, Emma Watson befriends a shy teenager and help him going through high school and tragic past
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Hermione played by Emma Watson alongwith Harry Potter started her magical journey discovering truths about wizards and evil presence
Harry Potter and Sorcerer’s Stone
Hermione stands tough with Harry as they doubt the return of Lord Voldemort while new authority takes over Hogwarts
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
With Harry and Ron, Hermione race against time to destroy dak magical items, Horcruxes
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 1)
In their final battle Hermione, assists Ron and Harry to destroy Voldemort’s Horcruxes
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 2)
Hermione returns to Hogwarts discovering the mystery of an escaped prison
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Stared as Belle, she befriends a cursed prince and teaches him the true meaning of love
Beauty and the Beast
Hermione support Harry as he competes in a dangerous magical tournament
Harry Potter and the Goblet of fire
Lena the role played by Emma Watson goes on a desperate search for her abducted boyfriend leading her to the infamous Colonia Dignidad
Colonia
Harry Potter and the Half-blood Prince
In sixth year in Hogwarts, Hermione assists Harry in discovering dark past of Lord Voldemort
