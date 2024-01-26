Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

January 26, 2024

Top movies of Emma Watson

In this movie, Emma Watson befriends a shy teenager and help him going through high school and tragic past

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Hermione played by Emma Watson alongwith Harry Potter started her magical journey discovering truths about wizards and evil presence

Harry Potter and Sorcerer’s Stone

Hermione stands tough with Harry as they doubt the return of Lord Voldemort while new authority takes over Hogwarts

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

With Harry and Ron, Hermione race against time to destroy dak magical items, Horcruxes

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 1)

In their final battle Hermione, assists Ron and Harry to destroy Voldemort’s Horcruxes

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 2)

Hermione returns to Hogwarts discovering the mystery of an escaped prison

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Stared as Belle, she befriends a cursed prince and teaches him the true meaning of love

Beauty and the Beast

Hermione support Harry as he competes in a dangerous magical tournament 

Harry Potter and the Goblet of fire

Lena the role played by Emma Watson goes on a desperate search for her abducted boyfriend leading her to the infamous Colonia Dignidad

Colonia

Harry Potter and the Half-blood Prince

In sixth year in Hogwarts, Hermione assists Harry in discovering dark past of Lord Voldemort 

