Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
January 13, 2024
Top Movies of Leonardo DiCaprio
A love story on the doomed Titanic where a young aristocrat falls for a struggling artist amid the ship's tragic fate
Titanic
Images: IMDb
A thief, using dream-sharing technology, faces a risky mission to plant an idea in a CEO's mind, but his troubled past could lead to disaster
Images: IMDb
Inception
A freed slave, aided by a German bounty hunter, seeks to rescue his wife from a brutal Mississippi plantation owner
Images: IMDb
Django Unchained
A frontiersman battles for survival in the 1820s after a bear attack and betrayal by his hunting team
The Revenant
Images: IMDb
Set in 1969, a fading actor and his stunt double strive for success in the changing landscape of Hollywood's Golden Age
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Images: IMDb
Based on a true story, it follows Jordan Belfort's rise as a wealthy stockbroker and his fall involving crime and corruption
The Wolf of Wall Street
Images: IMDb
US marshals investigate a patient's disappearance on a remote island asylum, revealing a shocking truth
Shutter Island
Images: IMDb
A skilled forger, Frank Abagnale, eludes an FBI agent while enjoying the thrill of his cons
Catch Me If You Can
Images: IMDb
A writer gets entangled in the mysterious and extravagant world of his millionaire neighbor, Jay Gatsby, during the Jazz Age
The Great Gatsby
Images: IMDb
The Departed
Images: IMDb
An undercover cop and a mole in the police force try to expose each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston
