Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

January 13, 2024

Top Movies of Leonardo DiCaprio

A love story on the doomed Titanic where a young aristocrat falls for a struggling artist amid the ship's tragic fate

Titanic 

Images: IMDb

A thief, using dream-sharing technology, faces a risky mission to plant an idea in a CEO's mind, but his troubled past could lead to disaster

Images: IMDb

Inception

A freed slave, aided by a German bounty hunter, seeks to rescue his wife from a brutal Mississippi plantation owner

 Images: IMDb

Django Unchained 

A frontiersman battles for survival in the 1820s after a bear attack and betrayal by his hunting team

The Revenant

 Images: IMDb

Set in 1969, a fading actor and his stunt double strive for success in the changing landscape of Hollywood's Golden Age

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 Images: IMDb

Based on a true story, it follows Jordan Belfort's rise as a wealthy stockbroker and his fall involving crime and corruption

The Wolf of Wall Street 

 Images: IMDb

US marshals investigate a patient's disappearance on a remote island asylum, revealing a shocking truth

Shutter Island

 Images: IMDb

A skilled forger, Frank Abagnale, eludes an FBI agent while enjoying the thrill of his cons

Catch Me If You Can

 Images: IMDb

A writer gets entangled in the mysterious and extravagant world of his millionaire neighbor, Jay Gatsby, during the Jazz Age

The Great Gatsby

 Images: IMDb

The Departed

 Images: IMDb

An undercover cop and a mole in the police force try to expose each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here