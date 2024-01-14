Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
January 14, 2024
Top movies of Robert Downey Jr.
Join Detective Holmes and Watson as they use their wit and strength to protect England from a formidable nemesis
Sherlock Holmes
Follow a cartoonist turned detective as he becomes obsessed with finding the notorious Zodiac Killer in Northern California
Zodiac
in this comedic autobiography tale Experience the life of Charlie Chaplin, from his humble beginnings to his rise to success
Chaplin
Witness the Avengers' epic battle against Thanos as they risk everything to save the universe from his destructive plan
Avengers: Infinity War
After the events of Infinity War, the Avengers come together to undo Thanos' actions and restore balance to the universe
Avengers: Endgame
Political involvement causes a rift between Captain America and Iron Man in this thrilling Avengers storyline
Captain America: Civil War
Directed by George Clooney, this movie portrays journalist Edward R. Murrow's challenge against Senator McCarthy, a pivotal moment in history
Good Night, and Good Luck
Earth's mightiest heroes unite to stop Loki and his alien army from enslaving humanity in this action-packed film
The Avengers
Join a group of actors as they are forced to become real soldiers while shooting a big-budget war movie
Tropic Thunder
Iron Man
Watch billionaire Tony Stark create a powerful suit and become the iconic superhero known as Iron Man
