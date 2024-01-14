Heading 3

Top movies of Robert Downey Jr.

Join Detective Holmes and Watson as they use their wit and strength to protect England from a formidable nemesis

Sherlock Holmes

Follow a cartoonist turned detective as he becomes obsessed with finding the notorious Zodiac Killer in Northern California 

Zodiac 

in this comedic autobiography tale Experience the life of Charlie Chaplin, from his humble beginnings to his rise to success

Chaplin 

Witness the Avengers' epic battle against Thanos as they risk everything to save the universe from his destructive plan

Avengers: Infinity War

After the events of Infinity War, the Avengers come together to undo Thanos' actions and restore balance to the universe

Avengers: Endgame 

Political involvement causes a rift between Captain America and Iron Man in this thrilling Avengers storyline

Captain America: Civil War

Directed by George Clooney, this movie portrays journalist Edward R. Murrow's challenge against Senator McCarthy, a pivotal moment in history

Good Night, and Good Luck

Earth's mightiest heroes unite to stop Loki and his alien army from enslaving humanity in this action-packed film

The Avengers 

Join a group of actors as they are forced to become real soldiers while shooting a big-budget war movie

Tropic Thunder 

Iron Man 

Watch billionaire Tony Stark create a powerful suit and become the iconic superhero known as Iron Man

