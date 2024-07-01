Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
entertainment
JUly 01, 2024
Top Movies with Highest Opening in India
Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 opened with a gross collection of 133 Cr at the Indian box office. The record is yet to be broken
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
SS Rajamouli's RRR minted 131 Cr gross on its opening day in India
RRR
Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 raked over 127.50 Cr gross on the opening day
KGF Chapter 2
The Nag Ashwin-directed movie Kalki 2898 AD smashed 100.50 Cr gross at the box office on its opening day
Kalki 2898 AD
Salaar took an opening of 94 Cr gross at the box office
Salaar
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan opened with 90 Cr gross collection at the Indian box office
Jawan
Prabhas’ Saaho raked over 86 Cr gross on its day 1 at the Indian box office
Saaho
The much-trolled movie, Adipurush managed to collect 84.50 Cr gross on its first day in India
Adipurush
Thalapathy Vijay's Leo collected 77 Cr gross in India on the opening day
Leo
Animal
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal took an opening of 72 Cr gross at the domestic box office
