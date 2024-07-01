Heading 3

JUly 01, 2024

Top Movies with Highest Opening in India


Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 opened with a gross collection of 133 Cr at the Indian box office. The record is yet to be broken 

 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Image: IMDb 

SS Rajamouli's RRR minted 131 Cr gross on its opening day in India

Image: IMDb 

RRR

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 raked over 127.50 Cr gross on the opening day 

Image: IMDb 

 KGF Chapter 2 

The Nag Ashwin-directed movie Kalki 2898 AD smashed 100.50 Cr gross at the box office on its opening day 

Kalki 2898 AD 

Image: IMDb 

Salaar took an opening of 94 Cr gross at the box office 

 Salaar 

Image: IMDb 

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan opened with 90 Cr gross collection at the Indian box office 

Jawan 

Image: IMDb 

Prabhas’ Saaho raked over 86 Cr gross on its day 1 at the Indian box office 

 Saaho 

Image: IMDb 

The much-trolled movie, Adipurush managed to collect 84.50 Cr gross on its first day in India 

Adipurush 

Image: IMDb 

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo collected 77 Cr gross in India on the opening day 

 Leo

Image: IMDb 

Animal 

Image: IMDb 

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal took an opening of 72 Cr gross at the domestic box office 

