Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 10, 2023

Entertainment

Top Nam Joo Hyuk K-dramas to watch

Amidst the turmoil of the 1990s IMF crisis, two dreamers find solace and love in each other

Image: tvN

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

In the competitive world of South Korea's tech industry, young entrepreneurs chase their dreams and navigate the complexities of love and success

Image: tvN

Start-Up

A captivating coming-of-age story about a weightlifting champion who defies expectations and finds love along the way

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Driven by a relentless pursuit of justice, a young man embarks on a thrilling quest to avenge his father's murder

Image: tvN

Remember

A mesmerizing fantasy romance unfolds as a water god descends to Earth in search of his human bride

Image: tvN

The Bride of Habaek

A dramatic tale of love, betrayal, and revenge unfolds amidst the intricate web of human relationships 

Image: MBC

Glamorous Temptation

Journey back in time to witness the epic saga of the Ansi Fortress and the Tang Dynasty in this captivating historical drama

Image: Sejong TV

The Great Battle

Delve into the complexities of college life and navigate the intricate dynamics of love, friendship, and ambition

Image: tvN

Cheese in the Trap

A poignant fantasy drama that transcends time, exploring the intricacies of life, love, and the enduring power of memory

Image: JTBC

The Light in Your Eyes

In a world rife with corruption, a group of vigilantes emerges to fight for justice, blurring the lines between law and vengeance

Image: Disney+

Vigilante

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here