Top Nam Joo Hyuk K-dramas to watch
Amidst the turmoil of the 1990s IMF crisis, two dreamers find solace and love in each other
Image: tvN
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
In the competitive world of South Korea's tech industry, young entrepreneurs chase their dreams and navigate the complexities of love and success
Image: tvN
Start-Up
A captivating coming-of-age story about a weightlifting champion who defies expectations and finds love along the way
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Driven by a relentless pursuit of justice, a young man embarks on a thrilling quest to avenge his father's murder
Image: tvN
Remember
A mesmerizing fantasy romance unfolds as a water god descends to Earth in search of his human bride
Image: tvN
The Bride of Habaek
A dramatic tale of love, betrayal, and revenge unfolds amidst the intricate web of human relationships
Image: MBC
Glamorous Temptation
Journey back in time to witness the epic saga of the Ansi Fortress and the Tang Dynasty in this captivating historical drama
Image: Sejong TV
The Great Battle
Delve into the complexities of college life and navigate the intricate dynamics of love, friendship, and ambition
Image: tvN
Cheese in the Trap
A poignant fantasy drama that transcends time, exploring the intricacies of life, love, and the enduring power of memory
Image: JTBC
The Light in Your Eyes
In a world rife with corruption, a group of vigilantes emerges to fight for justice, blurring the lines between law and vengeance
Image: Disney+
Vigilante