Heading 3

Pujya Doss

JULY 13, 2024

Entertainment

Top NEWJEANS songs to add to your playlist

Image: ADOR

Attention:

Their debut single is a bright and catchy pop song with a message of confidence and individuality. It's the perfect pick-me-up to start your day!

This futuristic song with a touch of 2000s vibes will have you dancing with its infectious groove. It's about a girl who's not interested in someone just chasing after her

Image: ADOR

Hype Boy:

Feeling down? This fun and quirky song is a confidence booster, reminding you to love yourself and be your own biggest cheerleader

Image: ADOR

OMG: 

A dreamy and sentimental ballad with beautiful vocals, perfect for when you're feeling nostalgic or lost in thought

Image: ADOR

Ditto:

This unique track with a club-inspired beat is a catchy and fun song, despite the slightly daring lyrics

Cookie:

Image: ADOR

A slower, more R&B influenced track showcasing their powerful vocals. It explores themes of young love and heartbreak

Hurt:

Image: ADOR

Want to feel empowered? This energetic track with a powerful rap verse is the perfect confidence booster

Get Up:

Image: ADOR

A vibrant blend of genres, this song is full of energy and showcases the girls' playful personalities

Super Shy:

Image: ADOR

A funky and upbeat song with a retro feel, perfect for cruising down the street with the windows down

ETA:

Image: ADOR

A bright and cheerful song with a hopeful message, this is a great pick-me-up when you're feeling down

ASAP:

Image: ADOR

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here