Top NEWJEANS songs to add to your playlist
Attention:
Their debut single is a bright and catchy pop song with a message of confidence and individuality. It's the perfect pick-me-up to start your day!
This futuristic song with a touch of 2000s vibes will have you dancing with its infectious groove. It's about a girl who's not interested in someone just chasing after her
Hype Boy:
Feeling down? This fun and quirky song is a confidence booster, reminding you to love yourself and be your own biggest cheerleader
OMG:
A dreamy and sentimental ballad with beautiful vocals, perfect for when you're feeling nostalgic or lost in thought
Ditto:
This unique track with a club-inspired beat is a catchy and fun song, despite the slightly daring lyrics
Cookie:
A slower, more R&B influenced track showcasing their powerful vocals. It explores themes of young love and heartbreak
Hurt:
Want to feel empowered? This energetic track with a powerful rap verse is the perfect confidence booster
Get Up:
A vibrant blend of genres, this song is full of energy and showcases the girls' playful personalities
Super Shy:
A funky and upbeat song with a retro feel, perfect for cruising down the street with the windows down
ETA:
A bright and cheerful song with a hopeful message, this is a great pick-me-up when you're feeling down
ASAP:
