Top non-romantic K-dramas to watch
In the Joseon Dynasty, Crown Prince Lee Chang investigates a zombie plague amid a political power struggle with the Haewon Cho clan
Image: Netflix
Kingdom:
Set in 1988, Reply 1988 warmly portrays the lives of friends in Ssangmun-dong, navigating the challenges of adolescence to adulthood
Image: tvN
Reply 1988:
Song Hye-Kyo stars in The Glory, a revenge-thriller revealing the dark aftermath of school bullying. Moon Dong-eun seeks revenge, highlighting the consequences
Image: tvN
The Glory:
D.P. (Deserter Pursuit) blends action, comedy, and thriller, delving into sensitive matters while following a pursuit team dealing with deserters
D.P.:
Image: Netflix
The Penthouse unveils the lives of Hera Palace residents, focusing on Shim Su-ryeon, Cheon Seo-jin, and Oh Yoon-hee in a tale of wealth and intrigue
The Penthouse:
Image: SBS
Mouse:
Image: tvN
Gruesome murders unfold, and Officer Jeong Ba-reum discovers the killer's proximity. Mouse explores dark secrets in a small town
Hospital Playlist follows five lifelong friends working as doctors. Directed by Shin Won-ho, it intricately weaves personal and professional aspects in a hospital setting
Hospital Playlist:
Image: tvN
Strangers From Hell reveals chilling thriller elements as it explores the dark sides of seemingly ordinary individuals living in a mysterious residence
Strangers From Hell:
Image: OCN
Adapted from a webtoon, Sweet Home is a horror thriller following Cha Hyun-su in a fight for survival against a supernatural virus in a haunted apartment complex
Sweet Home:
Image: Netflix
Move to Heaven portrays Geu-ru's life with Asperger's syndrome, his father's death, and his journey with his troubled uncle, unfolding through a trauma-cleaning business
Move to Heaven:
Image: Netflix