Heading 3

Pujya Doss

January 11, 2024

Entertainment

Top non-romantic K-dramas to watch

In the Joseon Dynasty, Crown Prince Lee Chang investigates a zombie plague amid a political power struggle with the Haewon Cho clan

Image:  Netflix

Kingdom:

Set in 1988, Reply 1988 warmly portrays the lives of friends in Ssangmun-dong, navigating the challenges of adolescence to adulthood

Image:  tvN

Reply 1988:

Song Hye-Kyo stars in The Glory, a revenge-thriller revealing the dark aftermath of school bullying. Moon Dong-eun seeks revenge, highlighting the consequences

Image:  tvN

The Glory:

D.P. (Deserter Pursuit) blends action, comedy, and thriller, delving into sensitive matters while following a pursuit team dealing with deserters

D.P.:

Image:  Netflix

The Penthouse unveils the lives of Hera Palace residents, focusing on Shim Su-ryeon, Cheon Seo-jin, and Oh Yoon-hee in a tale of wealth and intrigue

The Penthouse:

Image:  SBS

Mouse:

Image:  tvN

Gruesome murders unfold, and Officer Jeong Ba-reum discovers the killer's proximity. Mouse explores dark secrets in a small town

Hospital Playlist follows five lifelong friends working as doctors. Directed by Shin Won-ho, it intricately weaves personal and professional aspects in a hospital setting

Hospital Playlist:

Image:  tvN

Strangers From Hell reveals chilling thriller elements as it explores the dark sides of seemingly ordinary individuals living in a mysterious residence

Strangers From Hell:

Image:  OCN

Adapted from a webtoon, Sweet Home is a horror thriller following Cha Hyun-su in a fight for survival against a supernatural virus in a haunted apartment complex

Sweet Home:

Image:  Netflix

Move to Heaven portrays Geu-ru's life with Asperger's syndrome, his father's death, and his journey with his troubled uncle, unfolding through a trauma-cleaning business

Move to Heaven:

Image:  Netflix

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here