july 03, 2024

Entertainment

Top Park Bo Gum K-dramas to watch

Pujya Doss

A nostalgic journey through the lives of five childhood friends in 1988 Seoul, blending heartfelt moments, humor, and strong family bonds.

Image: tvN

Reply 1988

A coming-of-age story about a crown prince and a girl disguised as a eunuch, filled with romance, palace intrigue, and beautiful historical settings.

Image: KBS2

Love in the Moonlight

A romance between a free-spirited young man and a wealthy, recently divorced woman who meet by chance, overcoming societal differences.

Encounter

Image: tvN

The journey of a young model and aspiring actor navigating the cutthroat entertainment industry while pursuing his dreams and love.

Image: tvN

Record of Youth

A criminal profiler teams up with a detective to solve complex cases, with a deep connection to his dark past and a mysterious serial killer.

Hello Monster 

Image: KBS2

A touching family drama where a single mother with a terminal illness helps her children grow up and become self-reliant before her time runs out.

Wonderful Mama

Image: SBS

A musically gifted but unmotivated pianist finds inspiration and love with an eccentric, free-spirited violinist in a classical music academy.

Naeil's Cantabile

Image: KBS2

A successful prosecutor returns to his hometown after 15 years and reconnects with his estranged family and first love, exploring themes of forgiveness and redemption.

Wonderful Days 

Image: KBS2

Set during the Japanese colonial era, this drama follows a Korean man who becomes a masked vigilante fighting against oppression.

Bridal Mask

Image: KBS2

In "Itaewon Class," Park Bo Gum makes a cameo as a charming chef who impresses the restaurant's staff and customers, leaving a memorable impact with his brief but delightful appearance.

Itaewon class

Image: JTBC

