Top Park Bo Gum K-dramas to watch
Pujya Doss
A nostalgic journey through the lives of five childhood friends in 1988 Seoul, blending heartfelt moments, humor, and strong family bonds.
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
A coming-of-age story about a crown prince and a girl disguised as a eunuch, filled with romance, palace intrigue, and beautiful historical settings.
Image: KBS2
Love in the Moonlight
A romance between a free-spirited young man and a wealthy, recently divorced woman who meet by chance, overcoming societal differences.
Encounter
Image: tvN
The journey of a young model and aspiring actor navigating the cutthroat entertainment industry while pursuing his dreams and love.
Image: tvN
Record of Youth
A criminal profiler teams up with a detective to solve complex cases, with a deep connection to his dark past and a mysterious serial killer.
Hello Monster
Image: KBS2
A touching family drama where a single mother with a terminal illness helps her children grow up and become self-reliant before her time runs out.
Wonderful Mama
Image: SBS
A musically gifted but unmotivated pianist finds inspiration and love with an eccentric, free-spirited violinist in a classical music academy.
Naeil's Cantabile
Image: KBS2
A successful prosecutor returns to his hometown after 15 years and reconnects with his estranged family and first love, exploring themes of forgiveness and redemption.
Wonderful Days
Image: KBS2
Set during the Japanese colonial era, this drama follows a Korean man who becomes a masked vigilante fighting against oppression.
Bridal Mask
Image: KBS2
In "Itaewon Class," Park Bo Gum makes a cameo as a charming chef who impresses the restaurant's staff and customers, leaving a memorable impact with his brief but delightful appearance.
Itaewon class
Image: JTBC