Top Park Bo Young K-dramas, movies you can't miss
Park Bo Young is one of South Korea’s cutest actresses. Park Bo Young made her first appearance in the short film “Equal,” which was made by her middle school’s video production club
At the age of sixteen, she made her first appearance on TV in the show “Secret Campus"
Park Bo Young became more popular for her role in the drama Strong Girl Bong Soon. She is also starred in the Netflix series Daily Dose of Sunshine. Here is the list of her dramas
Dong Kyung faces a terminal diagnosis and prays for the world's end. In a twist, doom himself arrives, living with her for her last 100 days
Doom At Your Service
Image: tvN.
Se Yeon and Cha Min, reborn with an "Abyss" after death, become investigators in a private law firm. Unveiling mysteries, they navigate their second chance at life
Abyss
Image: tvN.
Unemployed Do Bong Soon, gifted with super strength, becomes a CEO's bodyguard. Beyond the job, a unique connection blossoms between them
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC.
Timid Bong Sun, a chef, is possessed by a seductress ghost. Hilarity ensues as she catches the eye of her crush. This is a supernatural romantic comedy
Oh My Ghost
Image: tvN.
Woo Yeon's high school love, Seung Hee, resurfaces with a wedding invitation after a decade. The film is a heartwarming tale of love and time
On Your Wedding Day
Image: CGV
Job-hunting struggles lead Ra Hee to a newspaper company. Her journey unfolds in this workplace drama
You Call It Passion
Image: SBS.
Soon Yi, battling illness, befriends Chul Soo, a wild boy. Their unique connection grows into a heartwarming tale of love in this film
A Werewolf Boy
Image: CJ Entertainment