Pujya Doss

august 07, 2024

Entertainment

Top Park Bo Young K-dramas, movies you can't miss

Park Bo Young is one of South Korea’s cutest actresses. Park Bo Young made her first appearance in the short film “Equal,” which was made by her middle school’s video production club

Park Bo Young's Official Instagram 

At the age of sixteen, she made her first appearance on TV in the show “Secret Campus"


Park Bo Young's Official Instagram 

Park Bo Young became more popular for her role in the drama Strong Girl Bong Soon. She is also starred in the  Netflix series Daily Dose of Sunshine. Here is the list of her dramas


Park Bo Young's Official Instagram 

Dong Kyung faces a terminal diagnosis and prays for the world's end. In a twist, doom himself arrives, living with her for her last 100 days

Doom At Your Service

Image:  tvN.

Se Yeon and Cha Min, reborn with an "Abyss" after death, become investigators in a private law firm. Unveiling mysteries, they navigate their second chance at life

Abyss

Image:  tvN.

Unemployed Do Bong Soon, gifted with super strength, becomes a CEO's bodyguard. Beyond the job, a unique connection blossoms between them

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image:  JTBC.

Timid Bong Sun, a chef, is possessed by a seductress ghost. Hilarity ensues as she catches the eye of her crush. This is a supernatural romantic comedy 

Oh My Ghost

Image:  tvN.

Woo Yeon's high school love, Seung Hee, resurfaces with a wedding invitation after a decade. The film is a heartwarming tale of love and time

On Your Wedding Day

Image: CGV

Job-hunting struggles lead Ra Hee to a newspaper company. Her journey unfolds in this workplace drama

You Call It Passion

Image:  SBS.

Soon Yi, battling illness, befriends Chul Soo, a wild boy. Their unique connection grows into a heartwarming tale of love in this film

A Werewolf Boy

Image:  CJ Entertainment

