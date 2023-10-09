Heading 3

OCTOBER 09, 2023

Top Park Shin Hye K-dramas

Park Shin Hye disguises as her twin brother in an idol band, leading to hilarious misunderstandings and romance

Image: SBS.

You're Beautiful 

A sweet love story between a music student (Park Shin Hye) and a charismatic musician

Image: MBC.

Heartstrings

A high school drama featuring chaebol heirs and their tangled relationships, with Park Shin Hye as a hardworking girl

Image: SBS.

The Heirs 

This is the story of a young woman who suffers from a condition that causes her to hiccup whenever she tells a lie

Image: SBS.

Pinocchio 

An unruly teenage girl meets a compassionate teacher who inspires her to alter her path and become a street-savvy neurosurgeon

Image: SBS.

Doctor crush

A sci-fi thriller where Park Shin Hye and Hyun Bin get entangled in a mysterious augmented-reality game

Image: TVN.

Memories of the Alhambra 

A classic K-drama about love and loss, Park Shin Hye plays the young version of Choi Ji Woo's character, who is separated from her lover due to her evil stepmother

Image: SBS

Stairway to Heaven 

Also known as Flower Boy Next Door, it is a rom-com drama based on the webtoon I Steal Peeks At Him Every Day by Yoo Hyun-sook

IMAGE: tvN

My Cute Guys 

One of the most remarkable of Park Shin Hye's teenage roles was Shin Sae Ryung in Prince Hours

Image: MBC

Prince Hours 

A sci-fi action romance drama about a man who travels back in time to prevent a war and a woman who tries to save him

IMAGE: JTBC

Sisyphus: The Myth 

