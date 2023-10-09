Heading 3
OCTOBER 09, 2023
Top Park Shin Hye K-dramas
Park Shin Hye disguises as her twin brother in an idol band, leading to hilarious misunderstandings and romance
Image: SBS.
You're Beautiful
A sweet love story between a music student (Park Shin Hye) and a charismatic musician
Image: MBC.
Heartstrings
A high school drama featuring chaebol heirs and their tangled relationships, with Park Shin Hye as a hardworking girl
Image: SBS.
The Heirs
This is the story of a young woman who suffers from a condition that causes her to hiccup whenever she tells a lie
Image: SBS.
Pinocchio
An unruly teenage girl meets a compassionate teacher who inspires her to alter her path and become a street-savvy neurosurgeon
Image: SBS.
Doctor crush
A sci-fi thriller where Park Shin Hye and Hyun Bin get entangled in a mysterious augmented-reality game
Image: TVN.
Memories of the Alhambra
A classic K-drama about love and loss, Park Shin Hye plays the young version of Choi Ji Woo's character, who is separated from her lover due to her evil stepmother
Image: SBS
Stairway to Heaven
Also known as Flower Boy Next Door, it is a rom-com drama based on the webtoon I Steal Peeks At Him Every Day by Yoo Hyun-sook
IMAGE: tvN
My Cute Guys
One of the most remarkable of Park Shin Hye's teenage roles was Shin Sae Ryung in Prince Hours
Image: MBC
Prince Hours
A sci-fi action romance drama about a man who travels back in time to prevent a war and a woman who tries to save him
IMAGE: JTBC
Sisyphus: The Myth
