Top Park Shin Hye K-dramas to watch

A classic melodrama about childhood sweethearts torn apart by tragedy, only to reunite years later amidst secrets and vendettas
Stairway to Heaven
A poignant tale of love and sacrifice between step-siblings, navigating through life's challenges and heartbreaks
Tree of Heaven
A romantic comedy set in a modern-day monarchy, where love triangles and royal duties collide in a charmingly chaotic manner
Prince Hours
Follows a nun-in-training who disguises herself as her twin brother and joins a boy band, leading to humorous mishaps and unexpected romance
You're Beautiful
A sweet romance blossoms between a talented musician and a determined dancer as they navigate their dreams and emotions in a performing arts university
Heartstrings
A quirky romantic comedy about an introverted woman who becomes entangled with her handsome, outgoing neighbor, leading to self-discovery and love
Flower Boy Next Door
Heirs
Chronicles the lives of wealthy high school students and their intricate relationships, featuring love, rivalry, and family drama against a glamorous backdrop
Investigative journalism meets romance in this compelling drama, exploring truth, ethics, and love amidst the world of media and societal expectations.
Pinocchio
Blending reality and augmented reality gaming, this thrilling series follows a CEO and a game developer caught in a mysterious and dangerous quest.
Memories of Alhambra
Yeo Jeong-Woo is now a popular plastic surgeon. His life goes smoothly, but, due to a mysterious medical accident, his life is pushed to the edge. At this time, he meets Nam Ha-Neul. She was a rival in his past.