Top Psychological Thriller K-dramas to watch
Pujya Doss
Go Moo Chi and junior Jeong Ba Reum chase a psychopathic serial killer, exploring genetic predispositions to psychopathy. Inspired by a real case
Image: tvN
Mouse
Yoon Jong Woo faces eerie incidents in an ominous dormitory, uncovering dark secrets about its residents. A suspenseful psychological thriller
Image: OCN
Strangers From Hell
Im Sang Mi's family falls prey to a manipulative cult in Muji County. Years later, classmates unveil the sinister truth. A haunting psychological thriller
Save Me:
Image: OCN
Seong Gi Hun, in financial turmoil, joins deadly children's games for a massive prize. A popular psychological thriller exploring survival
Image: Netflix
Squid Game
High school students turn to crime for survival. Oh Ji Soo's illegal activities entangle classmates in dangerous consequences. A gripping psychological thriller
Extracurricular
Image: Netflix
Ten individuals get a second chance by traveling back in time, but mysterious events unfold. An engaging psychological thriller with a touch of fantasy
365: Repeat The Year
Image: MBC
Policemen Lee Dong Sik and Han Joo Won, investigating serial murders, unravel a web of suspicions in this gripping psychological crime thriller
Beyond Evil
Image: JTBC
A critically acclaimed series exploring corruption and serial murders. Stranger stands out with its brilliant casting and suspenseful narrative
Stranger (Forest Of Secrets)
Image: tvN
Voice, a gripping crime thriller, follows the Golden Time team racing against time to save victims, led by voice profiler Kang Kwon Joo.
Voice
Image: OCN
Baek Hee Sung hides a dark past from detective wife Cha Ji Won. A captivating action-psychological thriller with suspense and emotional depth
Flower Of Evil
Image: tvN