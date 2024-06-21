Heading 3

JUNE 21, 2024

Top Raashii Khanna’s Films To Watch


Few people know this, but Raashii appeared first in this espionage thriller; she played the character of Ruby

 Madras Cafe (2013)

Image: IMDb

Raashii plays the female lead in this Telugu romantic comedy, alongside Srinivas Avasarala and Bhadram 

 Oohalu Gusagusalade (2014)

Image: IMDb

This action comedy starred Sai Dharam Tej, Raashii, and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles

Image: IMDb

Supreme (2016)

A film about the 7-year-long love story of Aditya and Varsha, played by Varun Tej and Raashii, respectively

Tholi Prema (2018)

Image: IMDb

A film revolving around the sanctity of marriage and nuptial bonds, starring Nithiin, Prakash Raj and Raashii

Srinivasa Kalyanam (2018)

Image: IMDb

An Action Comedy Drama, this film starred Venkatesh Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Payal Rajput and Raashii

Venky Mama (2019)

Image: IMDb

A film revolving around 4 love stories, starring Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leite and Raashii

World Famous Lover (2020)

Image: IMDb

This film is a political drama starring Vijay Sethupati, Manjima Mohan, Karunakaran, and Raashii in pivotal roles 

 Tughlaq Durbar (2021)

Image: IMDb

Along with films, Raashi was part of this blockbuster web show, Farzi, co-starring Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, and Vijay Sethupati 

 Farzi (2023)

Image: IMDb

 Yodha (2024)

Image: Raashii Khanna’s Instagram

Raashii will next be seen in a patriotic action thriller, Yodha, also starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani in lead roles

