JUNE 21, 2024
Top Raashii Khanna’s Films To Watch
Few people know this, but Raashii appeared first in this espionage thriller; she played the character of Ruby
Madras Cafe (2013)
Image: IMDb
Raashii plays the female lead in this Telugu romantic comedy, alongside Srinivas Avasarala and Bhadram
Oohalu Gusagusalade (2014)
Image: IMDb
This action comedy starred Sai Dharam Tej, Raashii, and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles
Image: IMDb
Supreme (2016)
A film about the 7-year-long love story of Aditya and Varsha, played by Varun Tej and Raashii, respectively
Tholi Prema (2018)
Image: IMDb
A film revolving around the sanctity of marriage and nuptial bonds, starring Nithiin, Prakash Raj and Raashii
Srinivasa Kalyanam (2018)
Image: IMDb
An Action Comedy Drama, this film starred Venkatesh Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Payal Rajput and Raashii
Venky Mama (2019)
Image: IMDb
A film revolving around 4 love stories, starring Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leite and Raashii
World Famous Lover (2020)
Image: IMDb
This film is a political drama starring Vijay Sethupati, Manjima Mohan, Karunakaran, and Raashii in pivotal roles
Tughlaq Durbar (2021)
Image: IMDb
Along with films, Raashi was part of this blockbuster web show, Farzi, co-starring Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, and Vijay Sethupati
Farzi (2023)
Image: IMDb
Yodha (2024)
Image: Raashii Khanna’s Instagram
Raashii will next be seen in a patriotic action thriller, Yodha, also starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani in lead roles
