Pujya Doss

November 18, 2023

Entertainment

Top recent K-pop songs to listen today

As we enter a new season, How would that be to take new songs with us to start the season?

Image: SM Entertainment

We got you, here is the list of the top 8 latest releases that help you relive the seasonal change vibes

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

aespa showcases their versatile sound with the energetic and peppy YOLO. It's a unique addition to your summer playlist, highlighting their diverse music range

Image: SM Entertainment

aespa – YOLO

SEVENTEEN brings quirky summer vibes with God of Music, a fun track from their recent mini-album. The music video radiates the essence of a lively summer

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

SEVENTEEN – God of Music

LE SSERAFIM captures the essence of a beautiful summer night in Perfect Night, a collaboration with OVERWATCH 2. Ideal for creating memories with friends. 

Image: Source Music

LE SSERAFIM – Perfect Night

ZEROBASEONE delivers a lighter sound with MELTING POINT, perfect for summer. A refreshing choice for fans of boy groups seeking a mellow vibe. 

Image: WakeOne

ZEROBASEONE – MELTING POINT

(G)I-DLE surprises with the addictive beat of Tall Trees. Known for powerhouse pop, this chill track showcases their versatility

Image: Cube Entertainment

(G)I-DLE – Tall Trees

Jungkook's Standing Next to You brings disco vibes and a nostalgic summer sound. Perfect for reliving warm, summer feelings

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’s Jungkook – Standing Next to You

Off The Record embodies a cool summer night vibe. IVE's vocals are powerful yet laid-back, and the catchy melody makes it a must for your summer playlist

Image: Starship Entertainment

IVE – Off The Record

Stray Kids' LALALALA, from the ROCK-STAR mini-album, is a party anthem for summer nights. It's the essential track for an epic summer party playlist

Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids – LALALALA

