Top recent K-pop songs to listen today
As we enter a new season, How would that be to take new songs with us to start the season?
Image: SM Entertainment
We got you, here is the list of the top 8 latest releases that help you relive the seasonal change vibes
Image: Pledis Entertainment
aespa showcases their versatile sound with the energetic and peppy YOLO. It's a unique addition to your summer playlist, highlighting their diverse music range
Image: SM Entertainment
aespa – YOLO
SEVENTEEN brings quirky summer vibes with God of Music, a fun track from their recent mini-album. The music video radiates the essence of a lively summer
Image: Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN – God of Music
LE SSERAFIM captures the essence of a beautiful summer night in Perfect Night, a collaboration with OVERWATCH 2. Ideal for creating memories with friends.
Image: Source Music
LE SSERAFIM – Perfect Night
ZEROBASEONE delivers a lighter sound with MELTING POINT, perfect for summer. A refreshing choice for fans of boy groups seeking a mellow vibe.
Image: WakeOne
ZEROBASEONE – MELTING POINT
(G)I-DLE surprises with the addictive beat of Tall Trees. Known for powerhouse pop, this chill track showcases their versatility
Image: Cube Entertainment
(G)I-DLE – Tall Trees
Jungkook's Standing Next to You brings disco vibes and a nostalgic summer sound. Perfect for reliving warm, summer feelings
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’s Jungkook – Standing Next to You
Off The Record embodies a cool summer night vibe. IVE's vocals are powerful yet laid-back, and the catchy melody makes it a must for your summer playlist
Image: Starship Entertainment
IVE – Off The Record
Stray Kids' LALALALA, from the ROCK-STAR mini-album, is a party anthem for summer nights. It's the essential track for an epic summer party playlist
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids – LALALALA