Pratyusha Dash

MARCH 18, 2024

Entertainment

Top Red Velvet song to check out

This song is frequently hailed as Red Velvet's biggest hit, known for its catchy melody and memorable chorus. With luxurious falsettos and future bass loops, it exudes elegance while maintaining a sense of optimism

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

Psycho

Red Flavor is Red Velvet's ultimate summer anthem, earning them the title of Summer Queens. Its upbeat and lively vibe makes you feel like you're at a summer party.

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

Red Flavor

This high-energy track is one of Red Velvet's earliest hits, known for establishing their quirky, colorful image. It's considered one of K-pop's most innovative creations, spinning old clichés into a fresh opus

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

Dumb Dumb

Peek-A-Boo showcases Red Velvet's signature blend of brightness with a touch of creepiness. With its whimsical sound and captivating visuals, it's a standout track perfect for quirky days

Peek-A-Boo

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

This upbeat track perfectly captures Red Velvet's unique blend of tones. The music video, with its candy-coated visuals and deadpan murder spree, juxtaposes sweet and morbid elements in a captivating way

Russian Roulette

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

Bad Boy is another fan favorite, known for its sultry R&B sound and frequent appearance in Red Velvet's live performances

Bad Boy

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

Queendom

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

Queendom is a vibrant pop dance track with an addictive hook and empowering lyrics, emphasizing that we are all the queens of our lives

Zimzalabim sparked differing opinions among fans, known for its frenetic EDM sound and trippy visuals

Zimzalabim

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

One of These Nights is a departure from Red Velvet's usual upbeat sound, offering a haunting ballad that beautifully showcases the group's vocal abilities

One of These Nights

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

With its magnetic instrumental and alluring harmonies, this one seems like a dreamy love song at first glance. However, the lyrics tell a melancholic tale

In My Dreams

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

