Top Red Velvet song to check out

This song is frequently hailed as Red Velvet's biggest hit, known for its catchy melody and memorable chorus. With luxurious falsettos and future bass loops, it exudes elegance while maintaining a sense of optimism
Psycho
Red Flavor is Red Velvet's ultimate summer anthem, earning them the title of Summer Queens. Its upbeat and lively vibe makes you feel like you're at a summer party.
Red Flavor
This high-energy track is one of Red Velvet's earliest hits, known for establishing their quirky, colorful image. It's considered one of K-pop's most innovative creations, spinning old clichés into a fresh opus
Dumb Dumb
Peek-A-Boo showcases Red Velvet's signature blend of brightness with a touch of creepiness. With its whimsical sound and captivating visuals, it's a standout track perfect for quirky days
Peek-A-Boo
This upbeat track perfectly captures Red Velvet's unique blend of tones. The music video, with its candy-coated visuals and deadpan murder spree, juxtaposes sweet and morbid elements in a captivating way
Russian Roulette
Bad Boy is another fan favorite, known for its sultry R&B sound and frequent appearance in Red Velvet's live performances
Bad Boy
Queendom
Queendom is a vibrant pop dance track with an addictive hook and empowering lyrics, emphasizing that we are all the queens of our lives
Zimzalabim sparked differing opinions among fans, known for its frenetic EDM sound and trippy visuals
Zimzalabim
One of These Nights is a departure from Red Velvet's usual upbeat sound, offering a haunting ballad that beautifully showcases the group's vocal abilities
One of These Nights
With its magnetic instrumental and alluring harmonies, this one seems like a dreamy love song at first glance. However, the lyrics tell a melancholic tale