Top roles of
Kwak Dong Yeon
Kwak Dong Yeon shines as a charismatic rebel in this historical romance where love blooms amidst political intrigue
Image: KBS2
Love in the Moonlight
Time bends in this fantasy romance, where Kwak Dong Yeon's character faces challenges and rediscovers lost connections
Image: SBS
Reunited Worlds
Kwak Dong Yeon adds humor to the countryside chaos in this comedic drama about a rock band's unexpected farming adventure
Image: SBS
Modern Farmer
The story of doctors who try to uncover the truth behind industrial accidents. It also factors in real-life occupational hazard events that happened to real South Korean citizens
Image: SBS
Doctor Detective
Kwak Dong Yeon joins a lively guesthouse, bringing youthful energy and warmth to the lives of its diverse residents
Image Credits- tvN
Never Twice
Song Joong Ki captivates as Vincenzo Cassano, an unyielding lawyer entangled with the Italian mafia. Witness the drama unfold in this thrilling series
Image: tvN
Vincenzo
Kim Soo Hyun shines as Moon Gang Tae, a caregiver navigating life's complexities. Explore this unique narrative delving into profound themes
Image: tvN
It's Okay To Not Be Okay
Yoo Seung Ho stars as Kang Book Soo, seeking redemption after false accusations of school violence. Uncover the layers of revenge in this school-themed drama
Image: SBS
My Strange Hero
Kwak Dong Yeon charms as Yeon Woo Young, the charismatic teaching assistant in a tale of self-discovery and beauty standards
Image: JTBC
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty
Click Here
Kwak Dong Yeon leaves a lasting impression in this coming-of-age drama's first episode as Kim Min Goo, adding depth to the storyline
Image: KBS2
Fight For My Way