 Pujya Doss

November 21, 2023

Entertainment

Top roles of
Kwak Dong Yeon

Kwak Dong Yeon shines as a charismatic rebel in this historical romance where love blooms amidst political intrigue

Image: KBS2

 Love in the Moonlight

Time bends in this fantasy romance, where Kwak Dong Yeon's character faces challenges and rediscovers lost connections

Image: SBS

Reunited Worlds

Kwak Dong Yeon adds humor to the countryside chaos in this comedic drama about a rock band's unexpected farming adventure

Image: SBS

Modern Farmer

The story of doctors who try to uncover the truth behind industrial accidents. It also factors in real-life occupational hazard events that happened to real South Korean citizens 

Image: SBS

 Doctor Detective 

Kwak Dong Yeon joins a lively guesthouse, bringing youthful energy and warmth to the lives of its diverse residents

Image Credits- tvN

Never Twice

Song Joong Ki captivates as Vincenzo Cassano, an unyielding lawyer entangled with the Italian mafia. Witness the drama unfold in this thrilling series

Image: tvN

Vincenzo

Kim Soo Hyun shines as Moon Gang Tae, a caregiver navigating life's complexities. Explore this unique narrative delving into profound themes

Image: tvN

It's Okay To Not Be Okay

Yoo Seung Ho stars as Kang Book Soo, seeking redemption after false accusations of school violence. Uncover the layers of revenge in this school-themed drama

Image: SBS

 My Strange Hero

Kwak Dong Yeon charms as Yeon Woo Young, the charismatic teaching assistant in a tale of self-discovery and beauty standards

Image: JTBC

My ID Is Gangnam Beauty

Kwak Dong Yeon leaves a lasting impression in this coming-of-age drama's first episode as Kim Min Goo, adding depth to the storyline

Image: KBS2

Fight For My Way

