Top Rookie K-pop Idols groups to know
A powerful quintet with mesmerizing vocals and dance moves that'll leave you breathless
Image: HYBE Labels
LE SSERAFIM
These seven charismatic lads blend captivating tunes with powerful performances, creating an unforgettable experience
Image: BELIFT LAB
ENHYPEN
With their fresh energy, infectious melodies, and stylish concepts, IVE is the epitome of K-pop's next-generation
Image: Starship Entertainment
IVE
Mystic Story's experimental queens, BILLIE, blend unique music with captivating performances, leaving a lasting impression
Image:Mystic Story
BILLIE
A dynamic ensemble of ten, CRAVITY delivers powerful vocals, synchronized choreography, and energetic performances that'll ignite your soul
Image:Starship Entertainment
CRAVITY
JYP Entertainment's genre-bending muses, NMIXX, captivate with their experimental sound and captivating stage presence
Image :JYP Entertainment
NMIXX
Born from the Mnet survival show, Kep1er delivers catchy melodies, synchronized choreography, and versatile music that'll have you on repeat
Image: Swing Entertainment
Kep1er
Spire Entertainment's explosive rookies, OMEGA X, bring powerful vocals, synchronized choreography, and energetic performances that'll set the stage on fire
Image: Spire Entertainment
OMEGA X
TAN are listed as a project group, but they haven’t yet mentioned how long their contract is. We’re likely to get at least another year of music. Hopefully, it will be as strong as highlights like Du Du Du and Beautiful Lie
Image: Kakao Entertainment
TAN
RBW's rising star, ONEUS, brings a unique blend of captivating vocals, dance moves that'll mesmerize, and a stage presence that'll leave you in awe
Image: RBW
ONEUS