November 19, 2023

Top Rookie K-pop Idols groups to know

A powerful quintet with mesmerizing vocals and dance moves that'll leave you breathless

Image: HYBE Labels

LE SSERAFIM

These seven charismatic lads blend captivating tunes with powerful performances, creating an unforgettable experience

Image: BELIFT LAB

ENHYPEN

With their fresh energy, infectious melodies, and stylish concepts, IVE is the epitome of K-pop's next-generation

Image: Starship Entertainment

IVE

Mystic Story's experimental queens, BILLIE, blend unique music with captivating performances, leaving a lasting impression

Image:Mystic Story

BILLIE

A dynamic ensemble of ten, CRAVITY delivers powerful vocals, synchronized choreography, and energetic performances that'll ignite your soul

Image:Starship Entertainment

CRAVITY

JYP Entertainment's genre-bending muses, NMIXX, captivate with their experimental sound and captivating stage presence 

Image :JYP Entertainment

NMIXX

Born from the Mnet survival show, Kep1er delivers catchy melodies, synchronized choreography, and versatile music that'll have you on repeat

Image: Swing Entertainment

Kep1er

Spire Entertainment's explosive rookies, OMEGA X, bring powerful vocals, synchronized choreography, and energetic performances that'll set the stage on fire

Image: Spire Entertainment

OMEGA X

TAN are listed as a project group, but they haven’t yet mentioned how long their contract is. We’re likely to get at least another year of music. Hopefully, it will be as strong as highlights like Du Du Du and Beautiful Lie

Image: Kakao Entertainment

TAN 

RBW's rising star, ONEUS, brings a unique blend of captivating vocals, dance moves that'll mesmerize, and a stage presence that'll leave you in awe

Image: RBW

ONEUS

