Top second female leads in K-dramas
Seo Ji Hye played a chic and independent North Korean woman who was initially engaged to Captain Ri (Hyun Bin) but eventually fell in love with Alberto Gu (Kim Jung Hyun)
Image Credits- tvN
Seo Dan in Crash Landing on You
The acting and styling of Princess So Hye, portrayed by Han Soo Hee, the wife of Crown Prince Lee Yul (D.O), are impressive in the show
Image Credits- tvN
Kim So Hye in 100 Days My Prince
Portrayed by Ryu Hye Young, was known for her tough exterior but had a soft side when it came to her family. Not to mention she was a badass!
Image Credits- tvN
Sung Bora in Reply 1988
Portrayed by Kwon Na Ra, was Saeroyi's (Park Seo Joon) first love. While she first appeared as a negative character, she underwent significant character development and eventually mended her ways
Image Credits- JTBC
Oh Soo Ah in Itaewon Class
The female doctor portrayed by Shin Hyun Been initially came across as nerdy and shy. However, as the series progressed, she revealed her inner courage and strength
Image Credits- tvN
Jang Gyeo Wool in Hospital Playlist
In The Heirs, Kim Ji Won portrayed a headstrong character who was strong, independent, and is still iconic
Image Credits- SBS
Rachel Yoo in The Heirs
In Ha's charm and style were irresistible, and her legendary clapbacks still amuse fans. Despite her annoying personality, fans couldn't help but love to hate her
Image Credits- tvN
Baek In Ha in Cheese In The Trap
Moon Ga Young in Tempted gave us a second lead syndrome with Choi Soo Ji. Even when she was portrayed as a negative character, fans couldn’t help but root for her
Image Credits- MBC TV
Choi Soo Ji
Fans of the show admired the calm and composed nurse who handled everything with grace. Although she didn't end up with her first love, she did find her own happy ending
Image Credits-tvN
Nam Joo Ri in It’s Okay To Not Be Okay
The lost virgin ghost didn't have the opportunity for love during her life on Earth. After finding a suitable body, she fell for someone unattainable, leaving everyone feeling heartbroken for her
Image Credits- tvN
Shin Soon Ae in Oh My Ghost
Park Yoo Na as Kang Soo Jin is one of the most beloved second female leads of all time. From being a good friend to Lim Ju Kyung to being a model student and being fierce and courageous, Soo Jin is an all rounder
Image Credits- tvN
Kang Soo Jin in True Beauty