Top Seo In Guk
K-dramas to watch
Seo In Guk is one of the K-drama industry's most popular and charming actors in K-drama industry
Here is the list of top must-watch Seo In Guk K-dramas if you are in love with this charming Doom
A nostalgic trip down memory lane, Seo In Guk's endearing performance captures the essence of youth and first love. Relive the '90s magic
Reply 1997
Seo In Guk adds charm to this supernatural romance, playing a lovable ghost. The chemistry with the lead brings laughter and heartwarming moments
Master's Sun
Comedy meets heart as Seo In Guk navigates dual identities. A delightful series showcasing his versatility and comedic timing
High School King of Savvy
Witness Seo In Guk's charisma in this amnesiac heir's journey. A heartwarming tale of love, self-discovery, and the joy of the ordinary
Shopping King Louie
Seo In Guk shines in this intense mystery, bringing depth to his enigmatic character. A rollercoaster of emotions with a thrilling narrative
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
Seo In Guk's portrayal as a criminal profiler adds intrigue to this gripping crime drama. Unravel the mysteries of the mind
Hello Monster (I Remember You)
Seo In Guk takes on a magical role in this fantasy romance, delivering heart-wrenching moments and a touch of enchantment
Doom at Your Service
Seo In Guk showcases his versatility in this crime drama, blending humor and suspense as he joins a group outsmarting tax evaders
Squad 38