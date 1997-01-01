Heading 3

Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 9, 2023

Entertainment

Top Seo In Guk
K-dramas to watch 

Seo In Guk is one of the K-drama industry's most popular and charming actors in K-drama industry

Image: tvN

Here is the list of top must-watch Seo In Guk K-dramas if you are in love with this charming Doom

Image: tvN

A nostalgic trip down memory lane, Seo In Guk's endearing performance captures the essence of youth and first love. Relive the '90s magic

Image: tvN

Reply 1997

Seo In Guk adds charm to this supernatural romance, playing a lovable ghost. The chemistry with the lead brings laughter and heartwarming moments

Image: SBS

Master's Sun

Comedy meets heart as Seo In Guk navigates dual identities. A delightful series showcasing his versatility and comedic timing

High School King of Savvy

Image: tvN

Witness Seo In Guk's charisma in this amnesiac heir's journey. A heartwarming tale of love, self-discovery, and the joy of the ordinary

Image: MBC

Shopping King Louie

Seo In Guk shines in this intense mystery, bringing depth to his enigmatic character. A rollercoaster of emotions with a thrilling narrative

Image: tvN

The Smile Has Left Your Eyes

Seo In Guk's portrayal as a criminal profiler adds intrigue to this gripping crime drama. Unravel the mysteries of the mind

Image: KBS2

Hello Monster (I Remember You)

Seo In Guk takes on a magical role in this fantasy romance, delivering heart-wrenching moments and a touch of enchantment

Image: tvN

Doom at Your Service

Seo In Guk showcases his versatility in this crime drama, blending humor and suspense as he joins a group outsmarting tax evaders

Image: OCN

Squad 38

