K-dramas to watch

If you can’t get over this K-drama superstar Seo Ye Ji who served a great performance in It’s okay not to be okay..

Image: tvN

Here is the curated list of the top 8 K-dramas of Seo Ye Ji that you shouldn’t miss

Image: tvN

Ye Ji portrays Ko Moon-young, unveiling the complexities of her character's anti-social personality disorder. Embrace the emotional journey in this impactful series

Image: tvN

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Seeking justice, Ye Ji's Ha Jae-yi allies with a vengeful lawyer in a gripping tale of corruption and retribution

Image: tvN

Lawless Lawyer

Ye Ji's Im Sang-mi battles family tragedy in a gripping narrative where personal struggles collide with dark secrets

Image: OCN

Save Me

Transport to Joseon-era Korea as Ye Ji, playing Lee Rin's love interest, faces a supernatural crisis

Image: MBC

Diary of a Night Watchman

Ye Ji's Lee Ra-el embarks on a relentless quest for revenge, weaving a tale of justice and retribution

Image: MBC

Eve

A Nightlife Venture: Join Ye Ji in unraveling Seoul's underworld as she aids a nightclub promoter in his quest for justice

Image: SBS

By Quantum Physics

Ye Ji immerses herself in horror as film director Park Mi-jung, exploring eerie realms to craft the ultimate spine-chilling movie

Image: CJ ENM

Warning: Do Not Play 

Ye Ji's Soo-jin navigates amnesia, love, and mystery in this emotional journey of self-discovery

Image: Lotte Cultureworks

Recalled

