If you can’t get over this K-drama superstar Seo Ye Ji who served a great performance in It’s okay not to be okay..
Image: tvN
Here is the curated list of the top 8 K-dramas of Seo Ye Ji that you shouldn’t miss
Image: tvN
Ye Ji portrays Ko Moon-young, unveiling the complexities of her character's anti-social personality disorder. Embrace the emotional journey in this impactful series
Image: tvN
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay
Seeking justice, Ye Ji's Ha Jae-yi allies with a vengeful lawyer in a gripping tale of corruption and retribution
Image: tvN
Lawless Lawyer
Ye Ji's Im Sang-mi battles family tragedy in a gripping narrative where personal struggles collide with dark secrets
Image: OCN
Save Me
Transport to Joseon-era Korea as Ye Ji, playing Lee Rin's love interest, faces a supernatural crisis
Image: MBC
Diary of a Night Watchman
Ye Ji's Lee Ra-el embarks on a relentless quest for revenge, weaving a tale of justice and retribution
Image: MBC
Eve
A Nightlife Venture: Join Ye Ji in unraveling Seoul's underworld as she aids a nightclub promoter in his quest for justice
Image: SBS
By Quantum Physics
Ye Ji immerses herself in horror as film director Park Mi-jung, exploring eerie realms to craft the ultimate spine-chilling movie
Image: CJ ENM
Warning: Do Not Play
Ye Ji's Soo-jin navigates amnesia, love, and mystery in this emotional journey of self-discovery
Image: Lotte Cultureworks
Recalled