Shin Min Ah is one of the top actresses in Korea who impressed fans all around the world with her acting and roles
Image: Shin Min Ah’s instagram
She played some highly memorable roles that live rent-free in our heads.
Image: Shin Min Ah’s instagram
Here is the list of Top Shin Min Ah’s K-dramas to watch
Image: Shin Min Ah’s instagram
Shin Min Ah takes center stage as Miho, a mischievous nine-tailed fox yearning to become human. This classic rom-com explores themes of love, sacrifice, and defying fate.
My Girlfriend is a Gumiho (2010)
Image: Shin Min Ah’s instagram
Gear up for a fantastical romance as Shin Min Ah portrays Song Ma Rin, a hardworking violinist who unexpectedly gets entangled with a time traveler.
Tomorrow With You (2017)
Image: Shin Min Ah’s instagram
Shin Min Ah shines as Yoon Hye Jin, a confident dentist who relocates to a seaside village. There, she encounters a charming jack-of-all-trades named Hong Du Sik, leading to a heartwarming story of love and community.
Hometown Cha Cha Cha (2021)
Image: Shin Min Ah’s instagram
Get ready to be inspired by Kang Joo Eun, a lawyer played by Shin Min Ah, who embarks on a weight-loss journey with the help of a handsome personal trainer. This rom-com celebrates self-love and body positivity.
Oh My Venus (2015)
Image: Shin Min Ah’s instagram
Travel back in time to historical Korea with Shin Min Ah's portrayal of Arang, a vengeful ghost seeking justice. Brace yourself for a captivating blend of mystery, romance, and historical intrigue.
Tale of Arang (2012)
Image: Shin Min Ah’s instagram
Witness the depth of Shin Min Ah's acting as Min Seon Ha, a dentist grappling with past wounds in this poignant slice-of-life drama. The series explores the interconnected stories of various characters living on Jeju Island.
Our Blues (2022)
Image: Shin Min Ah’s instagram
Shin Min Ah takes on a powerful role as Kang Seon-yeo, a sharp and ambitious political aide navigating the cutthroat world of Korean politics. This drama delves into the complexities of power and ambition.