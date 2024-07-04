Heading 3
Top Song Joong Ki K-dramas to watch
Captain Yoo Shi Jin, a skilled soldier, navigates love and duty in a war-torn country, offering intense action and romance amid life-threatening situations.
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun
Kang Ma Ru seeks revenge while facing love and betrayal, depicting a tale of innocence lost and redemption sought in a gripping melodrama.
Image: KBS2
The Innocent Man
Eun Seom challenges destiny in a mythical world, unraveling secrets and forging alliances in an epic saga of power, love, and survival.
Arthdal Chronicles
Image: tvN
Goo Yong Ha navigates intrigue and friendship in a historical setting, blending humor and romance in a tale of youth and rebellion.
Image: KBS2
Sungkyunkwan Scandal
Chul Soo, a feral boy, learns love and humanity in a touching story of friendship and sacrifice transcending boundaries in this poignant cinematic masterpiece.
A Werewolf Boy
Image: CJ Entertainment
Yi Do confronts political intrigue and intellectual awakening amidst the creation of Hangul, Korea's alphabet, in a historical drama brimming with suspense and enlightenment.
Image: SBS
Park Ju Hyung explores life and love in this modern adaptation of the classic tale, weaving together heartwarming moments and timeless themes of sisterhood and resilience.
Little Women
Image: tvN
Ji Woong and his neighbor navigate love and finances in a quirky romantic comedy, blending humor and heart in a story of unexpected connections and personal growth.
Penny Pinching Romance
Image: iHQ
Vincenzo Cassano, a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer, seeks justice with style and wit, offering dark humor and thrilling action in a tale of vengeance and redemption.
Vincenzo
Image: tvN
A bankteller discovers his life entangled with a secret agent, embarking on a comedic adventure filled with espionage, bromance, and unexpected twists.
Man to Man
Image: JTBC