Top Song Kang
K-drama Characters
Song Kang shines in this heartwarming ballet drama, portraying the journey of a dancer and a retired mailman as they courageously pursue their dreams
Image: tvN
Navillera
In this romantic drama, Song Kang plays a pivotal role in a world where an app unveils crushes' proximity, adding a modern twist to love and relationships
Image: Netflix
Love Alarm
Song Kang takes on the role of Jung Koo Won, a superior being forced to collaborate with Do Do Hee to regain lost powers, leading to an unexpected and charming romance
Image: SBS
My Demon
Love proves unpredictable within a national weather service. Song Kang stars as a diligent forecaster navigating romance with a free-spirited coworker amidst the unpredictable forecast
Image: JTBC
Forecasting Love and Weather
Song Kang features in this dark thriller where a group fights for survival against mysterious monsters in a trapped apartment building, creating suspense and intense moments
Image: Netflix
Sweet Home
In this love story, Song Kang portrays a heartbroken genius composer whose life takes a turn when he encounters a talented singer living under a hidden identity
Image: tvN
The Liar and His Lover
Song Kang embodies a musician seeking redemption after a pact with the devil brings success. A journey to undo the damage unfolds, exploring the true meaning of life
Image: tvN
When the Devil Calls Your Name
Explore the romance between Song Kang's character, a flirty man disillusioned with relationships, and a woman skeptical about love but open to dating
Image: JTBC
Nevertheless
Song Kang is part of a tale where Lee Roo-Ri, aiming to escape strict family ties, travels abroad. The story delves into relationships and self-discovery
Image: MBC
Man Who Sets the Table
Click Here
In this drama, Song Kang plays the role of a Delivery Man, contributing to the narrative of a famous actress navigating scandal-induced downfall and subsequent redemption
Image: tvN
Touch Your Heart