Top songs from Rookie band fromis_9
A bomb of energy, this track explodes with catchy beats and playful lyrics, showcasing fromis_9's infectious charm and dynamic sound
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
LOVE BOMB
A vibrant anthem celebrating joy and friendship, FUN! combines lively instrumentals with fromis_9's sweet vocals, creating an uplifting and catchy melody
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
FUN!
A feel-good bop with an addictive chorus, Feel Good blends funky beats and cheerful lyrics, capturing the essence of fromis_9's energetic and positive vibe
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
Feel Good (SECRET CODE)
A pop-infused track, DKDK shines with its catchy hooks and lively rhythm. The song's sweet lyrics and upbeat tempo showcase fromis_9's youthful and infectious energy
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
DKDK
Empowering and anthemic, WE GO combines powerful vocals with an energetic instrumental, delivering a message of unity and strength through fromis_9's dynamic performance
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
WE GO
A heartfelt ballad, To Heart showcases fromis_9's vocal prowess. The emotional lyrics, combined with a beautiful melody, create a touching and memorable listening experience
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
To Heart
Playful and addictive, this track combines catchy beats with fromis_9's charming vocals, creating a lively and dance-worthy song that's impossible to resist
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
LOVE RUMPUMPUM
An uplifting anthem, Fly High soars with its powerful vocals and inspiring lyrics. The song's dynamic arrangement reflects fromis_9's determination and passion for music
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
Fly High
A fun and quirky song, MULGOGI showcases fromis_9's playful side. The upbeat rhythm, coupled with cheerful vocals, makes it a delightful addition to their repertoire
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
MULGOGI
Click Here
Sweet and bubbly, this track captures the essence of young love with its catchy melody and charming lyrics. fromis_9's innocence and joy shine through in every note
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
Weather