Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 1, 2023

Entertainment

Top songs from Rookie band fromis_9

A bomb of energy, this track explodes with catchy beats and playful lyrics, showcasing fromis_9's infectious charm and dynamic sound

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

LOVE BOMB

A vibrant anthem celebrating joy and friendship, FUN! combines lively instrumentals with fromis_9's sweet vocals, creating an uplifting and catchy melody

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

FUN!

A feel-good bop with an addictive chorus, Feel Good blends funky beats and cheerful lyrics, capturing the essence of fromis_9's energetic and positive vibe

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

Feel Good (SECRET CODE)

A pop-infused track, DKDK shines with its catchy hooks and lively rhythm. The song's sweet lyrics and upbeat tempo showcase fromis_9's youthful and infectious energy

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

DKDK 

Empowering and anthemic, WE GO combines powerful vocals with an energetic instrumental, delivering a message of unity and strength through fromis_9's dynamic performance

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

WE GO

A heartfelt ballad, To Heart showcases fromis_9's vocal prowess. The emotional lyrics, combined with a beautiful melody, create a touching and memorable listening experience

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

To Heart

Playful and addictive, this track combines catchy beats with fromis_9's charming vocals, creating a lively and dance-worthy song that's impossible to resist

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

LOVE RUMPUMPUM

An uplifting anthem, Fly High soars with its powerful vocals and inspiring lyrics. The song's dynamic arrangement reflects fromis_9's determination and passion for music

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

Fly High

A fun and quirky song, MULGOGI showcases fromis_9's playful side. The upbeat rhythm, coupled with cheerful vocals, makes it a delightful addition to their repertoire

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

MULGOGI

Sweet and bubbly, this track captures the essence of young love with its catchy melody and charming lyrics. fromis_9's innocence and joy shine through in every note

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

Weather

