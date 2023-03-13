Heading 3

MAR 13, 2023

Top songs of Mohit Chauhan

Tum Se Hi is a love song that touches your soul

Image- Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

Tum Se Hi

Image- Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

This one from the movie, Love Aaj Kal, is a poignant song that talks about the challenges of long-distance relationships.

Ye Dooriyan

This emotive number from the movie, "Rockstar" is a powerful song that speaks of about the pain and struggles of life

Image- Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

Naadan Parindey

From the movie, "Once Upon a Time in Mumbai" is a soulful love song that beautifully captures the feeling of being in love

Image- Balaji Motion Picture’s Instagram

Pee Loon

Image- Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

Matargashti

A fun and lively song from the movie, "Tamasha", it celebrates the joy of living in the moment

This devotional sufi song from the movie, "Rockstar" is something that promises to  inspire and uplift your spirit 

Image- Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

Kun Faya Kun

If ever there was a perfect road trip playlist song, it has to be this one from the movie, "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" 

Image- Excel Movies’s Instagram

Khwabon Ke Parindey

From the movie, “Anjaana Anjaani” it is a heart-wrenching song that beautifully captures the pain of lost love and the struggles of moving on

Image- Nadiadwala Grandson’s Instagram

Tujhe Bhula Diya

Mohit Chauhan's emotive vocals bring out the raw emotions of the song from the movie, ‘Heropanti’, making it a touching composition

Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Rabba

From the 2019 movie, ‘Love Aaj Kal’, Mohit Chauhan's emotive vocals add depth and emotion to the song, making it a heartfelt and touching number

Image- Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

