MAR 13, 2023
Top songs of Mohit Chauhan
Tum Se Hi is a love song that touches your soul
Image- Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram
Tum Se Hi
Image- Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram
This one from the movie, Love Aaj Kal, is a poignant song that talks about the challenges of long-distance relationships.
Ye Dooriyan
This emotive number from the movie, "Rockstar" is a powerful song that speaks of about the pain and struggles of life
Image- Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram
Naadan Parindey
From the movie, "Once Upon a Time in Mumbai" is a soulful love song that beautifully captures the feeling of being in love
Image- Balaji Motion Picture’s Instagram
Pee Loon
Image- Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram
Matargashti
A fun and lively song from the movie, "Tamasha", it celebrates the joy of living in the moment
This devotional sufi song from the movie, "Rockstar" is something that promises to inspire and uplift your spirit
Image- Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram
Kun Faya Kun
If ever there was a perfect road trip playlist song, it has to be this one from the movie, "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara"
Image- Excel Movies’s Instagram
Khwabon Ke Parindey
From the movie, “Anjaana Anjaani” it is a heart-wrenching song that beautifully captures the pain of lost love and the struggles of moving on
Image- Nadiadwala Grandson’s Instagram
Tujhe Bhula Diya
Mohit Chauhan's emotive vocals bring out the raw emotions of the song from the movie, ‘Heropanti’, making it a touching composition
Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Rabba
From the 2019 movie, ‘Love Aaj Kal’, Mohit Chauhan's emotive vocals add depth and emotion to the song, making it a heartfelt and touching number
Image- Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram
