Top TXT songs to check out

This mid-tempo pop track's lightness might contrast with its dual-layered lyrics, but its captivating hook, paired with TXT's enthusiastic performance, proves irresistible
Angel Or Devil
True to its name, this song seamlessly blends fairy pop and funk elements. The boys skillfully draw listeners in with a beat drop just before the chorus
Sugar Rush Ride
At first, the silliness of Cat & Dog might leave you puzzled, but its infectious hooks and charming magic will swiftly capture your heart. By the time the guys start barking, it's best to just embrace the irreverent fun of it all
Cat & Dog
This track carries a sense of hope and success. It particularly resonates with anime fans, as it was featured as a theme song in the anime Black Clover, delighting audiences with its uplifting energy
Everlasting Shine
TXT's upbeat K-pop debut adds a cheerful vibe to any playlist despite the song's comically long and seemingly illogical Korean title
CROWN
Nap Of A Star showcases TXT's ability to deliver a shoegaze style with unexpected tenderness and restraint. Its gentle, acoustic nature captivates listeners, complemented by a stunning music video
Nap Of A Star
Blue Hour becomes increasingly addictive with each listen. Fueled by a breezy disco beat, the track unfolds like musical cotton candy, building up to a mesmerizing dance break bridge that adds to the overall impact
Blue Hour
Can't You See Me? serves as the second and title track on The Dream Chapter: Eternity. This catchy song grabs listeners' attention with its infectious melody and memorable hooks
Can’t You See Me?
This song is a must-listen for every K-Pop fan, garnering widespread attention and well-deserved love. The boys' tranquil voices and emotive instrumentals create a deeply emotional and wholesome experience
Anti-Romantic
With this TXT song, the group showcases their ability to transition to a different genre while retaining their unique musical identity
0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori
This song stands out as the album's only upbeat and lively track. Its dance-pop beat is perfect for boosting energy, yet it maintains a peaceful aura that listeners can't help but adore