Pratyusha Dash

MARCH 17, 2024

Entertainment

Top TXT songs to check out

This mid-tempo pop track's lightness might contrast with its dual-layered lyrics, but its captivating hook, paired with TXT's enthusiastic performance, proves irresistible

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Angel Or Devil 

True to its name, this song seamlessly blends fairy pop and funk elements. The boys skillfully draw listeners in with a beat drop just before the chorus

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Sugar Rush Ride

At first, the silliness of Cat & Dog might leave you puzzled, but its infectious hooks and charming magic will swiftly capture your heart. By the time the guys start barking, it's best to just embrace the irreverent fun of it all

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Cat & Dog

This track carries a sense of hope and success. It particularly resonates with anime fans, as it was featured as a theme song in the anime Black Clover, delighting audiences with its uplifting energy

Everlasting Shine

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT's upbeat K-pop debut adds a cheerful vibe to any playlist despite the song's comically long and seemingly illogical Korean title

CROWN

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Nap Of A Star showcases TXT's ability to deliver a shoegaze style with unexpected tenderness and restraint. Its gentle, acoustic nature captivates listeners, complemented by a stunning music video

Nap Of A Star

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Blue Hour becomes increasingly addictive with each listen. Fueled by a breezy disco beat, the track unfolds like musical cotton candy, building up to a mesmerizing dance break bridge that adds to the overall impact

Blue Hour

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Can't You See Me? serves as the second and title track on The Dream Chapter: Eternity. This catchy song grabs listeners' attention with its infectious melody and memorable hooks

Can’t You See Me?

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

This song is a must-listen for every K-Pop fan, garnering widespread attention and well-deserved love. The boys' tranquil voices and emotive instrumentals create a deeply emotional and wholesome experience

Anti-Romantic

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

With this TXT song, the group showcases their ability to transition to a different genre while retaining their unique musical identity

0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

This song stands out as the album's only upbeat and lively track. Its dance-pop beat is perfect for boosting energy, yet it maintains a peaceful aura that listeners can't help but adore

Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

