august 17, 2024

Top unmarried K-drama stars

Pujya Doss

Entertainment

Known for his roles in “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” and “My Love from the Star,” Kim Soo Hyun remains a top unmarried actor

Image:  tvN

Kim Soo Hyun

Famous for “Itaewon Class” and “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim,” Park Seo Joon is still single

Image:  tvN

Park Seo Joon 

 Star of “Goblin” and “Coffee Prince,” Gong Yoo is another popular unmarried star

Image: tvN

Gong Yoo

Known for “W: Two Worlds” and “While You Were Sleeping,” Lee Jong Suk remains unmarried

Lee Jong Suk

Image: Disney Hotstar

 Famous for “Healer” and “Suspicious Partner,” Ji Chang Wook is still single

Image: tvN

Ji Chang Wook

Star of “Love in the Moonlight” and “Record of Youth,” Park Bo Gum is another unmarried actor

Park Bo Gum 

Image: tvN

Known for “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo” and “Start-Up,” Nam Joo Hyuk remains single

Nam Joo Hyuk

Image: Management SOOP

Famous for “Uncontrollably Fond” and “The Heirs,” Kim Woo Bin is still unmarried

Kim Woo Bin 

Image: SBS

Star of “The King: Eternal Monarch” and “Boys Over Flowers,” Lee Min Ho is another popular unmarried star

Lee Min Ho

Image: tvN

Known for “Are You Human Too?” and “When the Weather Is Fine,” Seo Kang Joon remains single

Seo Kang Joon

Image: JTBC

