Top unmarried K-drama stars
Known for his roles in “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” and “My Love from the Star,” Kim Soo Hyun remains a top unmarried actor
Image: tvN
Kim Soo Hyun
Famous for “Itaewon Class” and “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim,” Park Seo Joon is still single
Image: tvN
Park Seo Joon
Star of “Goblin” and “Coffee Prince,” Gong Yoo is another popular unmarried star
Image: tvN
Gong Yoo
Known for “W: Two Worlds” and “While You Were Sleeping,” Lee Jong Suk remains unmarried
Lee Jong Suk
Image: Disney Hotstar
Famous for “Healer” and “Suspicious Partner,” Ji Chang Wook is still single
Image: tvN
Ji Chang Wook
Star of “Love in the Moonlight” and “Record of Youth,” Park Bo Gum is another unmarried actor
Park Bo Gum
Image: tvN
Known for “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo” and “Start-Up,” Nam Joo Hyuk remains single
Nam Joo Hyuk
Image: Management SOOP
Famous for “Uncontrollably Fond” and “The Heirs,” Kim Woo Bin is still unmarried
Kim Woo Bin
Image: SBS
Star of “The King: Eternal Monarch” and “Boys Over Flowers,” Lee Min Ho is another popular unmarried star
Lee Min Ho
Image: tvN
Known for “Are You Human Too?” and “When the Weather Is Fine,” Seo Kang Joon remains single
Seo Kang Joon
Image: JTBC