Top winter spots in South Korea
As winter blankets South Korea's capital, witness a magical transformation. Snow-draped streets, charming ice skating rinks, and inviting tea houses create a picturesque wonderland
Image: Pexels
Seoul
Indulge in a coastal winter retreat in Busan. Delight in exquisite seafood, unwind in soothing hot springs and meander along serene beaches. Experience the perfect blend of relaxation and seaside charm
Image: Pexels
Busan
Embrace the tranquil allure of Jeju's winter. Adorned in snow, explore volcanic caves, and stroll along pristine beaches. The serene landscapes create an idyllic setting for a peaceful winter escape
Image: Pexels
Jeju Island
Immerse yourself in winter sports at Pyeongchang Olympic sites, find warmth in traditional hanoks, and indulge in scenic mountain panoramas. A perfect blend of adventure, tradition, and breathtaking views awaits
Image: Pexels
Gangwon Province
Uncover the richness of Korean heritage in Andong's winter festivals. Explore historic villages, immerse yourself in tradition, and savor authentic Korean cuisine for a cultural winter journey like no other
Image: Pexels
Andong
Experience the lively winter atmosphere in Daegu. Vibrant street markets, soothing hot springs, and cultural festivals thrive in its mild, temperate climate, providing a delightful blend of warmth and festivity
Image: Pexels
Daegu
Embark on a journey through Gyeongju, South Korea's ancient capital, where history unfolds. Discover royal tombs and tranquil temples, immersing yourself in the cultural tapestry of this storied destination
Image: Pexels
Gyeongju
Enjoy the winter beauty of Danyang's limestone caves, mountain landscapes, and unique snow-covered suspension bridge
Image: Pexels
Danyang
Chuncheon, renowned for its scenic lakes, transforms into a winter wonderland. Engage in ice fishing and embrace the cozy ambiance of lakeside cafes, making it a picturesque destination for winter enthusiasts
Image: Pexels
Chuncheon
Inje offers an adventurous winter escape with its stunning natural beauty, skiing, and snow trekking in pristine wilderness
Image: Pexels
Inje