Pujya Doss

November 30, 2023

LIFESTYLE

Top winter spots in South Korea

As winter blankets South Korea's capital, witness a magical transformation. Snow-draped streets, charming ice skating rinks, and inviting tea houses create a picturesque wonderland

Image: Pexels

Seoul

Indulge in a coastal winter retreat in Busan. Delight in exquisite seafood, unwind in soothing hot springs and meander along serene beaches. Experience the perfect blend of relaxation and seaside charm

Image: Pexels

Busan

Embrace the tranquil allure of Jeju's winter. Adorned in snow, explore volcanic caves, and stroll along pristine beaches. The serene landscapes create an idyllic setting for a peaceful winter escape

Image: Pexels

Jeju Island

Immerse yourself in winter sports at Pyeongchang Olympic sites, find warmth in traditional hanoks, and indulge in scenic mountain panoramas. A perfect blend of adventure, tradition, and breathtaking views awaits

Image: Pexels

Gangwon Province

Uncover the richness of Korean heritage in Andong's winter festivals. Explore historic villages, immerse yourself in tradition, and savor authentic Korean cuisine for a cultural winter journey like no other

Image: Pexels

Andong

Experience the lively winter atmosphere in Daegu. Vibrant street markets, soothing hot springs, and cultural festivals thrive in its mild, temperate climate, providing a delightful blend of warmth and festivity

Image: Pexels

Daegu

Embark on a journey through Gyeongju, South Korea's ancient capital, where history unfolds. Discover royal tombs and tranquil temples, immersing yourself in the cultural tapestry of this storied destination

Image: Pexels

Gyeongju

Enjoy the winter beauty of Danyang's limestone caves, mountain landscapes, and unique snow-covered suspension bridge

Image: Pexels

Danyang

Chuncheon, renowned for its scenic lakes, transforms into a winter wonderland. Engage in ice fishing and embrace the cozy ambiance of lakeside cafes, making it a picturesque destination for winter enthusiasts

Image: Pexels

Chuncheon

Inje offers an adventurous winter escape with its stunning natural beauty, skiing, and snow trekking in pristine wilderness

Image: Pexels

Inje

