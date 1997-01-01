A chronicle of how young people’s lives pan out, this drama lives up to its name.
Record of Youth
Image: tvN
Image: tvN
Twenty-Five, Twenty-One
From the financial crunch to achieving one’s dreams and falling in love, this drama has it all.
Image: tvN
Youth is filled with being head over heels about boy bands and your classmates, this show dives right in.
Reply 1997
Image: Kakao TV
Based on a popular Chinese drama, it heavily relies on the heartwarming storyline between the lead couple.
A Love So Beautiful
Image: tvN
A love triangle and an insecure teenager, this one’s right out of a regular day at any high school.
True Beauty
Image: tvN
A chaotic neighbourhood and the many happenings of life are unleashed in this superhit K-drama.
Reply 1988
Image: Netflix
Love Alarm
What would happen if an alarm would ring every time you come across someone who likes you? Love Alarm sets foot in a parallel world.
Inside the super fun world of comics, the characters set out to change their fate.
Extraordinary You
Image: MBC
Image: News1
Making tough life decisions no matter what others say and going for the one your heart desires, the K-drama incited a lot of debate.
Nevertheless
Image: News1
