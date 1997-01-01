Heading 3

Top youth-centered
K-dramas

Ayushi Agrawal

DEC 21, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

A chronicle of how young people’s lives pan out, this drama lives up to its name.

Record of Youth

Image: tvN

Image: tvN

Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

From the financial crunch to achieving one’s dreams and falling in love, this drama has it all.

Image: tvN

Youth is filled with being head over heels about boy bands and your classmates, this show dives right in.

Reply 1997

Image: Kakao TV

Based on a popular Chinese drama, it heavily relies on the heartwarming storyline between the lead couple.

A Love So Beautiful

Image: tvN

A love triangle and an insecure teenager, this one’s right out of a regular day at any high school.

True Beauty

Image: tvN

A chaotic neighbourhood and the many happenings of life are unleashed in this superhit K-drama.

Reply 1988

Image: Netflix

Love Alarm

What would happen if an alarm would ring every time you come across someone who likes you? Love Alarm sets foot in a parallel world.

Inside the super fun world of comics, the characters set out to change their fate.

Extraordinary You

Image: MBC 

Image: News1

Making tough life decisions no matter what others say and going for the one your heart desires, the K-drama incited a lot of debate.

Nevertheless

Image: News1

He somehow manages to look very innocent while gleaming.

Kim Soo Hyun

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Korean actors with the best smiles 

Click Here