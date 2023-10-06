Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 Entertainment

OCTOBER 06, 2023

Top zombie apocalypse K-dramas

South Korea has a successful lineup of zombie K-dramas that explore unique scenarios and time periods, while still delivering on the familiar zombie tropes

Image: tvN

The zombie genre is one that isn't too hard to decipher and is incredibly easy to watch

Image: Netflix

Zombies come in a range of forms from creepy slow-walking creatures to ravenous monsters, however either way, any zombie K-drama is a good one

Image: Netflix

South Korea has a handful of incredible zombie K-dramas that follow in the footsteps of the country's most iconic zombie movie, Train to Busan

IMAGE: Next Entertainment World

Here is the list of the top 5 Zombie apocalypse K-dramas that would give you chills

Image: Netflix

A group of high school students trapped in their school during a zombie virus outbreak must fight for survival and find a way to escape

All of Us Are Dead

Image: Netflix

A prince investigates a mysterious plague that is turning people into zombies, while a group of rebels try to overthrow the corrupt king

Kingdom

Image: Netflix

Residents of a high-rise apartment building must band together to survive a deadly virus that is turning people into bloodthirsty monsters

Happiness

Image: tvN

A zombie who lost his memory of his human life becomes a private investigator, solving cases while trying to find out who turned him into a zombie

Zombie Detective

Image: KBS2

A young man who moves into a new apartment building must fight against monsters that prey on human desires, while also trying to come to terms with his own inner demons

Sweet Home

Image: Netflix

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here