OCTOBER 06, 2023
Top zombie apocalypse K-dramas
South Korea has a successful lineup of zombie K-dramas that explore unique scenarios and time periods, while still delivering on the familiar zombie tropes
Image: tvN
The zombie genre is one that isn't too hard to decipher and is incredibly easy to watch
Image: Netflix
Zombies come in a range of forms from creepy slow-walking creatures to ravenous monsters, however either way, any zombie K-drama is a good one
Image: Netflix
South Korea has a handful of incredible zombie K-dramas that follow in the footsteps of the country's most iconic zombie movie, Train to Busan
IMAGE: Next Entertainment World
Here is the list of the top 5 Zombie apocalypse K-dramas that would give you chills
Image: Netflix
A group of high school students trapped in their school during a zombie virus outbreak must fight for survival and find a way to escape
All of Us Are Dead
Image: Netflix
A prince investigates a mysterious plague that is turning people into zombies, while a group of rebels try to overthrow the corrupt king
Kingdom
Image: Netflix
Residents of a high-rise apartment building must band together to survive a deadly virus that is turning people into bloodthirsty monsters
Happiness
Image: tvN
A zombie who lost his memory of his human life becomes a private investigator, solving cases while trying to find out who turned him into a zombie
Zombie Detective
Image: KBS2
A young man who moves into a new apartment building must fight against monsters that prey on human desires, while also trying to come to terms with his own inner demons
Sweet Home
Image: Netflix
