Top Zombie K-dramas you can’t miss
In South Korea, there are cool zombie shows on TV. They mix up different stories with the usual scary stuff. They're creative but still give you the spooks
Zombie shows are easy to understand and fun to watch. You can enjoy the story without getting confused.
Zombies can be slow or super scary, but they all make for good TV. Each type adds to the excitement of zombie shows.
Korean zombie shows are great and take inspiration from "Train to Busan," a famous movie. They tell similar kinds of stories.
Check out these top 5 zombie shows! They'll keep you on the edge of your seat with thrilling stories and scary moments.
Trapped in their school during a zombie outbreak, high school students fight for survival and seek escape amidst chaos
All of Us Are Dead
A prince uncovers a mysterious plague turning people into zombies, while rebels plot against a corrupt king in this gripping historical thriller
Kingdom
Residents of a high-rise must unite against a deadly virus transforming victims into bloodthirsty monsters, battling for survival within their own home
Happiness
With no memory of his human life, a zombie becomes a PI, solving cases while unraveling the mystery of his undead existence
Zombie Detective
In a new apartment building, a young man faces monsters feeding on human desires, confronting both external threats and his inner demons.
Sweet Home
