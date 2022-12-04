DEC 04, 2022
Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram
Tovino Thomas dropped a video performing some advanced push-ups, called it flying lessons
Flying lessons
Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram
The Minnal Murali star took to social media and shared a sneak peek into his intense workout session
Sweating it out!
Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram
Take a look at this post-workout selfie of Tovino Thomas with fellow actor Prithviraj Sukumaran
Post-workout selfie
Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram
The time when the Vaashi star nailed a somersault to perfection during a rigorous workout session
Fit and fab
Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram
Thomas Thomas' headstand from his workout session will make your jaws drop
Headstand
Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram
Check out this clip of Tovino Thomas sharpening his basketball skills
Love for sports
Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram
The Malayalam star stepped out and cycled in the fresh air to complete his dose of cardio
Cycling
Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram
When Tovino Thomas succeeded in jumping over his trainer during one of his fitness sessions
Adrenal rush
Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram
The star tried out another intense workout in an attempt to increase his overall fitness
Fitness goals
Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram
Nothing says fit like an advanced plank set and the Naradan actor is just proving the same
Planks it is
