Tovino Thomas' love for fitness 

DEC 04, 2022

Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram

Tovino Thomas dropped a video performing some advanced push-ups, called it flying lessons

Flying lessons

Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram

The Minnal Murali star took to social media and shared a sneak peek into his intense workout session

Sweating it out!

Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram

Take a look at this post-workout selfie of Tovino Thomas with fellow actor  Prithviraj Sukumaran

Post-workout selfie

Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram

The time when the Vaashi star nailed a somersault to perfection during a rigorous workout session

Fit and fab

Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram

Thomas Thomas' headstand from his workout session will make your jaws drop

Headstand

Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram

Check out this clip of Tovino Thomas sharpening his basketball skills

Love for sports

Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram

The Malayalam star stepped out and cycled in the fresh air to complete his dose of cardio

Cycling

Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram

When Tovino Thomas succeeded in jumping over his trainer during one of his fitness sessions

Adrenal rush

Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram

The star tried out another intense workout in an attempt to increase his overall fitness

Fitness goals

Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram

Nothing says fit like an advanced plank set and the Naradan actor is just proving the same

Planks it is

