Tovino Thomas' precious family moments

First love

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Tovino Thomas and his Lidiya met each other during their teenage days. The duo has been setting major relationship goals ever since they got married in 2014

Cute kids

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Tovino and Lidiya welcomed their second kid, a son named Tahaan in June last year. His elder daughter, Izza was born in the year 2016

On the 7th wedding anniversary, Tovino Thomas shared an adorable family portrait with his wife Lidiya and his kids as he proved that he is a complete family man.

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Family portrait

Tovino Thomas celebrated his birthday with family and dear ones as he cut the cake and enjoyed the night

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Birthday celebrations

Such a cute pic it is. As Tovino Thomas plays with the newborn while his wife enjoys her time with their daughter

Cuteness overloaded

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

The family looked best and stylish in their traditional outfits as they pose for a perfect family moment on the festive day of Onam

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Festive vibes

Vacay time

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Tovino Thomas dressed up in all royal looks with his wife and someone who steals the show is their cute little daughter, Izza

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Tovino, his wife Lidiya, daughter Izza and son Tahaan as the happy family posed for photos grinning ear to ear

Happy times

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

The picture-perfect family moment of the actor won our hearts and we just can't move our eyes off it. Beautiful and how! His son Tahaan was born in June and was baptised on August 30

Baptism day

