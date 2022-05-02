Entertainment
Priyanka Goud
MAY o2, 2022
Heading 3
Tovino Thomas' precious family moments
First love
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Tovino Thomas and his Lidiya met each other during their teenage days. The duo has been setting major relationship goals ever since they got married in 2014
Cute kids
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Tovino and Lidiya welcomed their second kid, a son named Tahaan in June last year. His elder daughter, Izza was born in the year 2016
On the 7th wedding anniversary, Tovino Thomas shared an adorable family portrait with his wife Lidiya and his kids as he proved that he is a complete family man.
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Family portrait
Tovino Thomas celebrated his birthday with family and dear ones as he cut the cake and enjoyed the night
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Birthday celebrations
Such a cute pic it is. As Tovino Thomas plays with the newborn while his wife enjoys her time with their daughter
Cuteness overloaded
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
The family looked best and stylish in their traditional outfits as they pose for a perfect family moment on the festive day of Onam
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Festive vibes
Vacay time
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Tovino Thomas dressed up in all royal looks with his wife and someone who steals the show is their cute little daughter, Izza
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Tovino, his wife Lidiya, daughter Izza and son Tahaan as the happy family posed for photos grinning ear to ear
Happy times
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
The picture-perfect family moment of the actor won our hearts and we just can't move our eyes off it. Beautiful and how! His son Tahaan was born in June and was baptised on August 30
Baptism day
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:Tamannaah Bhatia makeup looks
Click Here