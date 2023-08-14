Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Entertainment

August 14, 2023

Toxic Saas of the TV world 

Smita is portraying the role of Neelam Oberoi in Bhagya Lakshmi! She never accepted Lakshmi as her Bahu and humiliated her

Neelam Oberoi 

Image: Smita Bansal’s Instagram 

Ami is seen as Manjari Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai! Her hypocritic behavior toward Akshara is not appreciated 

Manjari Birla 

Image: Ami Trivedi’s Instagram 

Alpana is seen in Anupamaa as Leela Shah. Her love for her son and hostility toward her bahu is crystal clear 

Leela Shah 

Image: Alpana Buch’s Instagram 

Kishori is seen as Bhavani Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Her toxic behavior and partiality were evident in the show 

Bhavani Chavan 

Image: Kishori Shahane Vij’s Instagram

Chaitrali is essaying the role of Devika Rana in Imlie. She blames her daughter-in-law for every misfortune in the house

Devika Rana 

Image: Chaitrali Gupte’s Instagram 

Jayati Bhatia was last seen as Badi Maa in Sasural Simar Ka 2. She despised Simar initially for her singing and dancing talent 

Geetanjali Oswal 

Image: Jayati Bhatia’s Instagram 

Nishigandha Waad is playing the role of Hina Khan in Rab Se Hai Dua. Her behavior towards Dua is highly questionable 

Hina Khan

Image: Nishigandha Waad 

Gurvinder Kaur was seen as Fateh’s mother in Udaariyaan. Her behavior toward Tejo was not liked by the fans 

Gurpreet Singh Virk 

Image: Gurvinder Kaur’s Instagram 

Khyaati Keswani is seen as Pallavi in Kumkum Bhagya. She always supported Rhea and opposed Prachi 

 Pallavi Kolhi 

Image: Khyaati Keswani’s Instagram 

Shireen is seen as Ravi’s mother in Dharampatnii. Her opinion of Pratiksha is not legitimate 

Mandeep Randhawa 

Image: Shireen Mirza’s Instagram 

