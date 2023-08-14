Heading 3
August 14, 2023
Toxic Saas of the TV world
Smita is portraying the role of Neelam Oberoi in Bhagya Lakshmi! She never accepted Lakshmi as her Bahu and humiliated her
Neelam Oberoi
Image: Smita Bansal’s Instagram
Ami is seen as Manjari Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai! Her hypocritic behavior toward Akshara is not appreciated
Manjari Birla
Image: Ami Trivedi’s Instagram
Alpana is seen in Anupamaa as Leela Shah. Her love for her son and hostility toward her bahu is crystal clear
Leela Shah
Image: Alpana Buch’s Instagram
Kishori is seen as Bhavani Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Her toxic behavior and partiality were evident in the show
Bhavani Chavan
Image: Kishori Shahane Vij’s Instagram
Chaitrali is essaying the role of Devika Rana in Imlie. She blames her daughter-in-law for every misfortune in the house
Devika Rana
Image: Chaitrali Gupte’s Instagram
Jayati Bhatia was last seen as Badi Maa in Sasural Simar Ka 2. She despised Simar initially for her singing and dancing talent
Geetanjali Oswal
Image: Jayati Bhatia’s Instagram
Nishigandha Waad is playing the role of Hina Khan in Rab Se Hai Dua. Her behavior towards Dua is highly questionable
Hina Khan
Image: Nishigandha Waad
Gurvinder Kaur was seen as Fateh’s mother in Udaariyaan. Her behavior toward Tejo was not liked by the fans
Gurpreet Singh Virk
Image: Gurvinder Kaur’s Instagram
Khyaati Keswani is seen as Pallavi in Kumkum Bhagya. She always supported Rhea and opposed Prachi
Pallavi Kolhi
Image: Khyaati Keswani’s Instagram
Shireen is seen as Ravi’s mother in Dharampatnii. Her opinion of Pratiksha is not legitimate
Mandeep Randhawa
Image: Shireen Mirza’s Instagram
