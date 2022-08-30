Heading 3

Traditional Jewellery for Ganeshostav

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

AUGUST 31, 2022

Image source- Mouni Roy instagram

Naagin star Mouni looks ethereal in the golden silk saree and she has paired it with temple jewellery. She has sported a mangtika, jhumkas and a long statement necklace

    Mouni Roy

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi instagram

Divyanka Tripathi looks charming in a  beautiful red saree paired with a golden choker and long traditional style jhumkas

   Divyanka Tripathi

Image source- Ankita Lokhande instagram

Ankita Lokhande looks absolutely gorgeous in a silk saree, which she has paired with a pearl triple layer necklace and beautiful pearl earrings

   Ankita Lokhande

Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram

The Bigg Boss 14 winner looks like a diva in the red designer saree but it's her Kundan necklace and earrings which took the spotlight

    Rubina Dilaik

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

The actress has sported pastel dual shade stone work earrings with her floral print saree

    Nia Sharma

Image source- Pavitra Punia Instagram

Bigg Boss fame Pavvitra Punia looks magnificent in the multicolour lehenga and she paired the look with a choker necklace and long multi color necklace. She paired it with stonework earrings

   Pavitra Punia 

Image source- Aashka Patel instagram

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress looks charming in a gorgeous mirror work lehenga and store work necklace. She paired the look with a green necklace and traditional earrings

   Disha Parmar

Image source- Aashka Patel instagram

Balika Vadhu 2 fame has worn a silver and pearl combination necklace and jhumkas with a stunning lehenga

   Shivangi Joshi

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

The actress sported a multicolour saree with a long pearl necklace and a pearl work mangtika

   Tejasswi Prakash

Image source- Mohsin Ali Photography

Jasmin Bhasin has a royal look in the beautiful red heavy work lehenga, which she has paired with a beautiful studded choker and silver bangles

   Jasmin Bhasin

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs’ Ganeshotsav looks from last year

Click Here