Heading 3
Traditional Jewellery for Ganeshostav
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
AUGUST 31, 2022
Image source- Mouni Roy instagram
Naagin star Mouni looks ethereal in the golden silk saree and she has paired it with temple jewellery. She has sported a mangtika, jhumkas and a long statement necklace
Mouni Roy
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi instagram
Divyanka Tripathi looks charming in a beautiful red saree paired with a golden choker and long traditional style jhumkas
Divyanka Tripathi
Image source- Ankita Lokhande instagram
Ankita Lokhande looks absolutely gorgeous in a silk saree, which she has paired with a pearl triple layer necklace and beautiful pearl earrings
Ankita Lokhande
Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram
The Bigg Boss 14 winner looks like a diva in the red designer saree but it's her Kundan necklace and earrings which took the spotlight
Rubina Dilaik
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
The actress has sported pastel dual shade stone work earrings with her floral print saree
Nia Sharma
Image source- Pavitra Punia Instagram
Bigg Boss fame Pavvitra Punia looks magnificent in the multicolour lehenga and she paired the look with a choker necklace and long multi color necklace. She paired it with stonework earrings
Pavitra Punia
Image source- Aashka Patel instagram
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress looks charming in a gorgeous mirror work lehenga and store work necklace. She paired the look with a green necklace and traditional earrings
Disha Parmar
Image source- Aashka Patel instagram
Balika Vadhu 2 fame has worn a silver and pearl combination necklace and jhumkas with a stunning lehenga
Shivangi Joshi
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
The actress sported a multicolour saree with a long pearl necklace and a pearl work mangtika
Tejasswi Prakash
Image source- Mohsin Ali Photography
Jasmin Bhasin has a royal look in the beautiful red heavy work lehenga, which she has paired with a beautiful studded choker and silver bangles
Jasmin Bhasin
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs’ Ganeshotsav looks from last year