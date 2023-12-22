Heading 3

December 22, 2023

Tragic Characters in Bollywood

Dive into the heartbreaking story of Devdas, whose unrequited love for Paro leads to a tragic descent into alcoholism and despair

Devdas, Devdas

Image source- IMDb

Dive into the tumultuous journey of Janardhan/Jordan, a passionate musician whose pursuit of artistic excellence is intertwined with personal turmoil and heartbreak

Image source- IMDb

Jordan, Rockstar 

Witness the tragic fate of Kalpana, a vibrant and spirited young woman whose life takes a dark turn, becoming a pivotal figure in Sanjay’s quest for justice

Kalpana Shetty, Ghajini

Image source- IMDb

Follow the cross-border love story of Veer and Zaara, separated by political boundaries and enduring years of heartache

Veer Pratap Singh, Veer-Zaara

Image source- IMDb

Experience the poignant tale of Anand, a terminally ill man spreading joy while facing the inevitability of his own demise

Anand, Anand

Image source- IMDb

Follow Leela, a fearless and spirited woman, as she navigates love, family conflict, and the societal norms that threaten her relationship with Ram

Leela Sanera, Ram Leela 

Image source- IMDb

Experience the poignant story of Aman, whose infectious zest for life conceals a tragic reality, impacting the lives of those around him

Aman Mathur, Kal Ho Naa Ho

Image source- IMDb

Experience the tragic fate of Zooni, a visually impaired Kashmiri woman caught in the crossfire of love, terrorism, and personal sacrifice

Zooni, Fanaa

Image source- IMDb

Rahul Jaykar, Aashiqui 2

Image source- IMDb

Follow Rahul’s descent into alcoholism and self-destruction as he grapples with fame, love, and the consequences of his own demons

Follow Madhukar’s character, a sensitive and determined young man, as he falls in love with Parthavi and confronts the harsh realities of social differences

Madhukar Bagla, Dhadak 

Image source- IMDb

