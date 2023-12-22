Heading 3
December 22, 2023
Tragic Characters in Bollywood
Dive into the heartbreaking story of Devdas, whose unrequited love for Paro leads to a tragic descent into alcoholism and despair
Devdas, Devdas
Image source- IMDb
Dive into the tumultuous journey of Janardhan/Jordan, a passionate musician whose pursuit of artistic excellence is intertwined with personal turmoil and heartbreak
Image source- IMDb
Jordan, Rockstar
Witness the tragic fate of Kalpana, a vibrant and spirited young woman whose life takes a dark turn, becoming a pivotal figure in Sanjay’s quest for justice
Kalpana Shetty, Ghajini
Image source- IMDb
Follow the cross-border love story of Veer and Zaara, separated by political boundaries and enduring years of heartache
Veer Pratap Singh, Veer-Zaara
Image source- IMDb
Experience the poignant tale of Anand, a terminally ill man spreading joy while facing the inevitability of his own demise
Anand, Anand
Image source- IMDb
Follow Leela, a fearless and spirited woman, as she navigates love, family conflict, and the societal norms that threaten her relationship with Ram
Leela Sanera, Ram Leela
Image source- IMDb
Experience the poignant story of Aman, whose infectious zest for life conceals a tragic reality, impacting the lives of those around him
Aman Mathur, Kal Ho Naa Ho
Image source- IMDb
Experience the tragic fate of Zooni, a visually impaired Kashmiri woman caught in the crossfire of love, terrorism, and personal sacrifice
Zooni, Fanaa
Image source- IMDb
Rahul Jaykar, Aashiqui 2
Image source- IMDb
Follow Rahul’s descent into alcoholism and self-destruction as he grapples with fame, love, and the consequences of his own demons
Follow Madhukar’s character, a sensitive and determined young man, as he falls in love with Parthavi and confronts the harsh realities of social differences
Madhukar Bagla, Dhadak
Image source- IMDb
