Pratyusha Dash

November 24, 2023

Entertainment

Travel the world with these K-dramas

In Crash Landing On You travel around North Korea (fictionally) with Yoon Se Ri. Later in the series travel to Switzerland, as the series takes us to our bittersweet ending

Image Credits- tvN

Crash Landing On You

A spiritual Goblin with teleportation abilities chooses to journey instantly to Quebec City, Canada, with his bride

Image Credits- tvN

Goblin

The drama unfolds in the Spanish countryside, showcasing beautiful old structures, scenic landscapes, and a glimpse into the locals' way of life

Image Credits- tvN

The K2

The fictional Urk scenes were shot in Greece, featuring surreal sights like Navagio Beach, the Monastery of Panagia Skopiotissa, and the sand dunes of Gomati, alongside charming towns like Myrina and Arachova

Image Credits- KBS2

Descendants Of The Sun

Set in exotic Spanish locations like La Palau De La Música Catalana, Parròquia de Sant Bartomeu – Sitges, Arc de Triomf, and a medieval castle in Tossa de Mar

Image Credits- SBS TV

Legend Of The Blue Sea

The love story unfolds amid Cuba's famous landmarks like the Hotel Nacional de Cuba and the Fort of Saint Charles, capturing the lively nightlife of Havana

Image Credits- tvN

Encounter

The new drama begins like a fairy tale in Hainan, China—a captivating setting blending blue seas, resorts, and a delightful mix of traditional and modern Chinese architecture

Image Credits- MBN

Devilish Joy

As hinted in the title, a key setting in the series is Alhambra, Spain, where Hyun Bin's character encounters a hostel owner during his quest to find a reality game creator

Image Credits- tvN

Memories Of The Alhambra

While most of the series unfolds in Seoul and its outskirts, it kicks off in a lavish chateau in France named Château de Bourron, depicted as Louie's home in the first episode

Image Credits-  MBC TV

Shopaholic Louis

While the majority of the series was set and filmed in South Korea, a few scenes were shot in Manila, Philippines

Image Credits- KBS2

Forest 

