Travel the world with these K-dramas
In Crash Landing On You travel around North Korea (fictionally) with Yoon Se Ri. Later in the series travel to Switzerland, as the series takes us to our bittersweet ending
Image Credits- tvN
Crash Landing On You
A spiritual Goblin with teleportation abilities chooses to journey instantly to Quebec City, Canada, with his bride
Image Credits- tvN
Goblin
The drama unfolds in the Spanish countryside, showcasing beautiful old structures, scenic landscapes, and a glimpse into the locals' way of life
Image Credits- tvN
The K2
The fictional Urk scenes were shot in Greece, featuring surreal sights like Navagio Beach, the Monastery of Panagia Skopiotissa, and the sand dunes of Gomati, alongside charming towns like Myrina and Arachova
Image Credits- KBS2
Descendants Of The Sun
Set in exotic Spanish locations like La Palau De La Música Catalana, Parròquia de Sant Bartomeu – Sitges, Arc de Triomf, and a medieval castle in Tossa de Mar
Image Credits- SBS TV
Legend Of The Blue Sea
The love story unfolds amid Cuba's famous landmarks like the Hotel Nacional de Cuba and the Fort of Saint Charles, capturing the lively nightlife of Havana
Image Credits- tvN
Encounter
The new drama begins like a fairy tale in Hainan, China—a captivating setting blending blue seas, resorts, and a delightful mix of traditional and modern Chinese architecture
Image Credits- MBN
Devilish Joy
As hinted in the title, a key setting in the series is Alhambra, Spain, where Hyun Bin's character encounters a hostel owner during his quest to find a reality game creator
Image Credits- tvN
Memories Of The Alhambra
While most of the series unfolds in Seoul and its outskirts, it kicks off in a lavish chateau in France named Château de Bourron, depicted as Louie's home in the first episode
Image Credits- MBC TV
Shopaholic Louis
While the majority of the series was set and filmed in South Korea, a few scenes were shot in Manila, Philippines
Image Credits- KBS2
Forest