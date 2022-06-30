Heading 3

Travis Barker's unknown facts

Surabhi Redkar

JUNE 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Travis Barker once revealed that he was inspired to play the drums thanks to Animal from the Muppets

Inspiration

Image: Getty Images 

During a Twitter session, Travis Barker spoke to fans and revealed some facts about himself and revealed that he is "colourblind as a bat."

Colourblind

Image: Getty Images

Before becoming a famous drummer and working with the popular band Blink 182, Travis revealed that he was a trash man in California's Laguna Beach

Past Work

Image: Getty Images

Travis revealed that getting tattooed all over was his way of going all-in for his musical career and said,  I had to go 120 per cent or nothing", via US Weekly

Tattoos

Image: Getty Images

Travis Barker is just one of two survivors of a horrific plane crash that occurred in September 2008. The drummer reportedly required as many as 27 gruelling surgeries during his recovery

Survivor

Image: Getty Images

Travis has been a neighbour to the Kardashians family for years and was among Kourtney's best friends for a long time before the duo eventually dated in 2021

Kardashian Connection

Image: Getty Images

Travis was previously married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008 and prior to that Melissa Kennedy for a year. The drummer is now hitched to Kourtney Kardashian

Marriage 

Image: Getty Images

Apart from being a drummer, Travis Barker also has his own clothing line. The drummer's brand is known as FSAS - Famous Stars and Straps

Clothing Line

Image: Getty Images

Travis shares two kids, Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The drummer once spoke about them saying, "My kids come before everything."

Kids

Image: Getty Images

Travis gushed about Kourtney during a talk show appearance and said, "I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend."

Kourtney Appreciation

