Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 3, 2023

Entertainment

TREASURE Members' English names to know

Hyunsuk chose a classic English name, Daniel, just like soloist Kang Daniel and MONSTA X's I.M., making a popular and confident choice

Image: YG Entertainment

Hyunsuk – Daniel

Jihoon embraced the unique name Jun, disregarding its non-English origins, demonstrating his determination to make it his own

Image: YG Entertainment

Jihoon – Jun

Yoshi opted for the straightforward English name Jaden, keeping it simple and effective

Image: YG Entertainment

Yoshi – Jaden

Junkyu considered "Simon" but ultimately settled on the name David, given to him by a teacher, showcasing his thoughtful decision-making

Image: YG Entertainment

Junkyu – David

Junghwan confidently declared his choice of "John," emphasizing its correctness amidst surprised reactions from the group

Image: YG Entertainment

Junghwan – John

Jaehyuk joined the ranks of K-pop idols named Kevin, embracing this common English name with style

Image: YG Entertainment

Jaehyuk – Kevin

Asahi paid tribute to his favorite character, The Joker, by adopting the name Arthur, fitting his royal charm

Asahi – Arthur

Image: YG Entertainment

Jeongwoo adopted the name Justin, much like the famous Justin Bieber, making a memorable and bold statement

Image: YG Entertainment

Jeongwoo – Justin

Doyoung introduced himself as Sam with a big smile, radiating confidence in his chosen English name

Doyoung – Sam

Image: YG Entertainment

Haruto playfully winked as he revealed his selection of the name Travis, adding a touch of charm to his choice

Image: YG Entertainment

Haruto – Travis

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here