TREASURE Members' English names to know
Hyunsuk chose a classic English name, Daniel, just like soloist Kang Daniel and MONSTA X's I.M., making a popular and confident choice
Hyunsuk – Daniel
Jihoon embraced the unique name Jun, disregarding its non-English origins, demonstrating his determination to make it his own
Jihoon – Jun
Yoshi opted for the straightforward English name Jaden, keeping it simple and effective
Yoshi – Jaden
Junkyu considered "Simon" but ultimately settled on the name David, given to him by a teacher, showcasing his thoughtful decision-making
Junkyu – David
Junghwan confidently declared his choice of "John," emphasizing its correctness amidst surprised reactions from the group
Junghwan – John
Jaehyuk joined the ranks of K-pop idols named Kevin, embracing this common English name with style
Jaehyuk – Kevin
Asahi paid tribute to his favorite character, The Joker, by adopting the name Arthur, fitting his royal charm
Asahi – Arthur
Jeongwoo adopted the name Justin, much like the famous Justin Bieber, making a memorable and bold statement
Jeongwoo – Justin
Doyoung introduced himself as Sam with a big smile, radiating confidence in his chosen English name
Doyoung – Sam
Haruto playfully winked as he revealed his selection of the name Travis, adding a touch of charm to his choice
Haruto – Travis