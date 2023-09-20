Trending songs of Vijay Antony on Spotify

Frances Antony Cyril Raja aka Vijay Antony, is an Indian music composer, and playback singer. He composed his first song in 2005 and now he has 4.1M monthly listeners on Spotify
Vijay Antony
Vijay composed over 39 songs. Check out to know his most trending songs on Spotify
Most trending songs
Ichu Ichu is one of the most trending songs from Vedi. Vedi was composed by Vijay in 2011 and the cast includes Vishal, Sameera Reddy, and Poonam Kaur
Ichu Ichu
In 2010, this music artist composed an album Uthamaputhrian. The album has the song Ussumu Laresay, which is also a hit by Vijay Antony
Ussumu Laresay
Mascara
This super hit romantic dance song is sung by Vijay Antony and Supriya Joshi from the action-packed thriller movie Salim and the official video song has 17M+ views
Macha Kanni
Macha Kanni song is a Tamil movie song from the Naan Avanillai released in 2007. Music of Macha Kanni song is composed by Vijay Antony
Naakka Mukha
Naakka Mukka, from the album Kadhalil Vizhundhen, was released in the year 2007. This famous song was played in the opening ceremony of the Cricket World Cup 2011 held at Mirpur, Bangladesh
The Chillax song from the album Velayudham was released on August 2011 and sung by Vijay Antony, Karthik, and Dr. Charulatha Manic
Chillax
The song Nooru Samigal is from Pichaikaran and composed by Vijay in the year 2016. 1.8M people listen to this song on Spotify
Nooru Samigal
Dailamo Dailamo has a special place in Vijay fan's hearts. This song is from Dishyum. Dishyum is composed by Vijay Antony. The album was released in 2006 and the cast includes Jeeva, Sandhya, SJ Suryah and written by Vairamuthu