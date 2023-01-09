JAN 09, 2023
Trisha Krishnan's beauty secret
Even after ruling the silver screens for more than 2 decades, Trisha Krishnan continues to charm her way into our hearts
Beauty secrets
Her radiant skin speaks for itself and leaves little room for makeup, making her naturally stunning
Radiant skin
The diva is super strict about her diet, and keenly watches what she eats. She tries to go for a healthy and nutritious diet
You are what you eat!
The actress carries home cooked meals with her on sets and strictly avoids eating junk food
No junk food
She starts her day on a healthy note with a cup of green tea or a glass of warm water with a few drops of lemon in it
Starting the day on a healthy note!
The Nayaki star swears by the health benefits of Vitamin C and makes sure to include Vitamin C rich food in her health routine
Vitamin C
The stunner tries to include a fruit bowl with lots of lemons, oranges, and other citrus fruits in her diet
Citrus fruits
She tries to be a regular at the gym, and also opts for cardio workouts from time to time
A regular at the gym
The southern beauty also made the most of the Coronavirus lockdown and used a large part of her free time working out
Lockdown Diaries
Trisha also makes sure to keep her skin naturally glowing, making makeup an option, and not a necessity
Keeping it natural
