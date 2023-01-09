Heading 3

JAN 09, 2023

Trisha Krishnan's beauty secret

Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram

Even after ruling the silver screens for more than 2 decades, Trisha Krishnan continues to charm her way into our hearts

Beauty secrets

Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram

Her radiant skin speaks for itself and leaves little room for makeup, making her naturally stunning

Radiant skin

Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram

The diva is super strict about her diet, and keenly watches what she eats. She tries to go for a healthy and nutritious diet

You are what you eat!

Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram

The actress carries home cooked meals with her on sets and strictly avoids eating junk food

No junk food

Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram

She starts her day on a healthy note with a cup of green tea or a glass of warm water with a few drops of lemon in it

Starting the day on a healthy note!

The Nayaki star swears by the health benefits of Vitamin C and makes sure to include Vitamin C rich food in her health routine

Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram

Vitamin C

Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram

The stunner tries to include a fruit bowl with lots of lemons, oranges, and other citrus fruits in her diet

Citrus fruits

She tries to be a regular at the gym, and also opts for cardio workouts from time to time

A regular at the gym

Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram

The southern beauty also made the most of the Coronavirus lockdown and used a large part of her free time working out

Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram

Lockdown Diaries

Trisha also makes sure to keep her skin naturally glowing, making makeup an option, and not a necessity

Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram

Keeping it natural

