Trisha's sarees for PS1 promotions

Priyanka Goud

SEPT 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram

Trisha Krishnan’s promotional looks were all things aesthetics and leaned towards her on-screen character, Chola princess Kundavai

Image: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram

Trisha Krishnan's fashion game has also been on point. For Ponniyin Selvan: I trailer launch event, she wore a heavily embroidered pink saree, paired with pearl jhumkas and matthapatti

Image: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram

Trisha Krishnan looked beautiful in a maroon silk saree and kept the jewellery minimal and styled her hair with a flower garland

Image: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram

Trisha made heads turn as she glammed up in a handwoven chanderi saree paired up with a plunging v-neck blouse, and statement earrings. With soft curls and subtle makeup, the look was perfect

Image: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram

Trisha Krishnan painted Bangalore burgundy when she attended an event in a JADE saree with sequin sleeveless saree

Image: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram

Trisha Krishnan nailed the saree look in a yellow sequin outfit and looked like true diva. Statement earrings and makeup rounded up

Image: APH Images

The actor was clad in a pure white chikanhari weave and paired it with a sleeveless blouse. Statement earrings, jewellery and bindi completed her look

Image: APH Images

Trisha Krishnan opted for an ombre saree and looked stunning with a straight hairstyle, minimal makeup and accessory

Image: APH Images

Trisha Krishnan defined glam in a black pre-draped saree from Jade by Monica and Karishma teamed up with a sleeveless sequin blouse and belt. She complemented with ponytail hairstyle and perfect makeup

