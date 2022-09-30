Trisha Krishnan’s promotional looks were all things aesthetics and leaned towards her on-screen character, Chola princess Kundavai
Image: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
Trisha Krishnan's fashion game has also been on point. For Ponniyin Selvan: I trailer launch event, she wore a heavily embroidered pink saree, paired with pearl jhumkas and matthapatti
Image: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
Trisha Krishnan looked beautiful in a maroon silk saree and kept the jewellery minimal and styled her hair with a flower garland
Image: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
Trisha made heads turn as she glammed up in a handwoven chanderi saree paired up with a plunging v-neck blouse, and statement earrings. With soft curls and subtle makeup, the look was perfect
Image: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
Trisha Krishnan painted Bangalore burgundy when she attended an event in a JADE saree with sequin sleeveless saree
Image: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
Trisha Krishnan nailed the saree look in a yellow sequin outfit and looked like true diva. Statement earrings and makeup rounded up
Image: APH Images
The actor was clad in a pure white chikanhari weave and paired it with a sleeveless blouse. Statement earrings, jewellery and bindi completed her look
Image: APH Images
Trisha Krishnan opted for an ombre saree and looked stunning with a straight hairstyle, minimal makeup and accessory
Image: APH Images
Trisha Krishnan defined glam in a black pre-draped saree from Jade by Monica and Karishma teamed up with a sleeveless sequin blouse and belt. She complemented with ponytail hairstyle and perfect makeup
