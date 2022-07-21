Heading 3
Tristan Thompson's relationship history
JULY 21, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian sparked romance rumours in September 2016 and following the same had an on-and-off relationship
Khloe Kardashian
Image: Getty Images
In February 2019, Thompson and Woods were spotted kissing at a party and its this cheating scandal that firs resulted in Khloe and Tristan's breakup
Jordyn Woods
Image: Tristan Thompson Instagram
Tristan Thompson also sparked romance rumours with Karizma Ramirez in 2019 after breaking up with Kardashian. The NBA player was seen stepping out on dinner dates with her
Karizma Ramirez
Image: Getty Images
Thompson and Craig dated for two years and also welcomed son Prince in December 2016 after their split
Jordan Craig
Image: Getty Images
The Real Housewives of Miami alum revealed in a podcast interview that she briefly dated Thompson before he began dating Khloe Kardashian
Larsa Pippen
Image: Maralee Nichols Instagram
The personal trainer and Tristan spent time with each other in June 2021 following which she filed a lawsuit against him claiming she was pregnant with his child
Maralee Nichols
Image: Sydney Chase Instagram
In a second cheating scandal, Tristan reportedly messaged Sydney Chase while he was still dating Khloe Kardashian
Sydney Chase
Image: Getty Images
Tristan and Khloe have reconciled several times and following his cheating scandals got back together in 2020
Kardashian 2.0
Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram
Following Maralee Nichol's paternity suit, Khloe and Tristan broke up again in 2021 and are currently only co-parenting their daughter True Thompson
Paternity Suit
Image: Getty Images
Following his breakup with Khloe, Tristan was recently spotted holding hands with a mystery woman during his Greece vacay. It's yet to be revealed if the NBA player has found love again
Mystery Woman
