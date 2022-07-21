Heading 3

Tristan Thompson's relationship history

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 21, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian sparked romance rumours in September 2016 and following the same had an on-and-off relationship

Khloe Kardashian

Image: Getty Images

In February 2019, Thompson and Woods were spotted kissing at a party and its this cheating scandal that firs resulted in Khloe and Tristan's breakup

Jordyn Woods

Image: Tristan Thompson Instagram

Tristan Thompson also sparked romance rumours with Karizma Ramirez in 2019 after breaking up with Kardashian. The NBA player was seen stepping out on dinner dates with her

Karizma Ramirez

Image: Getty Images

Thompson and Craig dated for two years and also welcomed son Prince in December 2016 after their split

Jordan Craig

Image: Getty Images

The Real Housewives of Miami alum revealed in a podcast interview that she briefly dated Thompson before he began dating Khloe Kardashian

Larsa Pippen

Image: Maralee Nichols Instagram

The personal trainer and Tristan spent time with each other in June 2021 following which she filed a lawsuit against him claiming she was pregnant with his child

Maralee Nichols 

Image: Sydney Chase Instagram

In a second cheating scandal, Tristan reportedly messaged Sydney Chase while he was still dating Khloe Kardashian

Sydney Chase

Image: Getty Images

Tristan and Khloe have reconciled several times and following his cheating scandals got back together in 2020

Kardashian 2.0

Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Following Maralee Nichol's paternity suit, Khloe and Tristan broke up again in 2021 and are currently only co-parenting their daughter True Thompson

Paternity Suit

Image: Getty Images

Following his breakup with Khloe, Tristan was recently spotted holding hands with a mystery woman during his Greece vacay. It's yet to be revealed if the NBA player has found love again

Mystery Woman

