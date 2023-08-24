Heading 3
Trivia on Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi hails from a Moroccan family. She was born and brought up in Canada but shifted to Mumbai to build a career in the entertainment industry
#1
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The diva began her acting career in 2014 by playing the character of CJ in Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans
#2
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
In 2015, Nora Fatehi appeared in Prakash Jha’s comedy drama Crazy Cukkad Family
#3
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
In the same year, Nora rose to fame after participating in reality series, Bigg Boss 9 as a wildcard entry
#4
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
After getting evicted from the television reality series, she started working in Bollywood and other film industries
#5
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The star appeared in many item songs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu movies
#6
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
In 2016, she participated in the dance reality series, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 9 and made a place for herself in the hearts of the audience
#7
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The artist’s dance moves led her to receive a lot of recognition and she went on to star in music videos
#8
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi appeared in movies like Bharat and Batla House in 2019, playing supporting characters on-screen
#9
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora was cast to play the character of Mia in Remo D'Souza’s Street Dancer 3D
#10
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
