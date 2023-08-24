Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Entertainment

August 24, 2023

Trivia on Nora Fatehi 

Nora Fatehi hails from a Moroccan family. She was born and brought up in Canada but shifted to Mumbai to build a career in the entertainment industry

#1

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

The diva began her acting career in 2014 by playing the character of CJ in Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans

#2

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

In 2015, Nora Fatehi appeared in Prakash Jha’s comedy drama Crazy Cukkad Family

#3

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

In the same year, Nora rose to fame after participating in reality series, Bigg Boss 9 as a wildcard entry

#4

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

After getting evicted from the television reality series, she started working in Bollywood and other film industries

#5

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The star appeared in many item songs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu movies

#6

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

In 2016, she participated in the dance reality series, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 9 and made a place for herself in the hearts of the audience

#7

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

The artist’s dance moves led her to receive a lot of recognition and she went on to star in music videos

#8

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora Fatehi appeared in movies like Bharat and Batla House in 2019, playing supporting characters on-screen

#9

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora was cast to play the character of Mia in Remo D'Souza’s Street Dancer 3D

#10

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here