Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Entertainment

september 03, 2023

Trivia on Samantha Ruth Prabhu 

Before stepping into the acting, Samantha did many odd jobs. She even worked part-time as a model

Early life 

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha is inspired by Hollywood actress Audrey Hepburn

Inspiration 

Image: Samantha Instagram 

The actress has established an NGO named Pratyusha Support which helps poor kids and illness afflicted women 

Image: Samantha Instagram 

NGO 

Samantha was diagnosed with diabetes in 2013. She later essayed the role of a diabetic patient in the film titled S/O of Satyamurthy

Diagnosed with diabetes 

Image: Samantha Instagram 

Debut film

Image: Samantha Instagram 

Many believe that Samantha made her debut with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Ye Maya Chesave (2010), but it is not. Her debut movie is ‘Moscowin Kavery’ (2010) which was helmed by Ravi Varman

Samantha may be South Indian, but her love for Japanese cuisine is known. She loves sushi the most and can never say a no to this delicacy

Favourite food

Image: Samantha Instagram 

The actress was brilliant as a student and used to top the class all the time.Picctures of her examination reports have often surfaced across social media platforms

Best school student

Image: Samantha Instagram 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the second actress after Revathi to win a Filmfare Award for Best Actress in Tamil and Telugu films in the same year

Best Actress

Image: Samantha Instagram 

Samantha is one of the fittest actresses in Tollywood. The actress who is very active on social media keeps sharing her workout videos giving fans an insight into her fitness routine

Fitness enthusiast 

Image: IMDB

Samantha has an Instagram fan base of 29M followers

Followers

Image: Samantha's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here