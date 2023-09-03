Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
september 03, 2023
Trivia on Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Before stepping into the acting, Samantha did many odd jobs. She even worked part-time as a model
Early life
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha is inspired by Hollywood actress Audrey Hepburn
Inspiration
Image: Samantha Instagram
The actress has established an NGO named Pratyusha Support which helps poor kids and illness afflicted women
Image: Samantha Instagram
NGO
Samantha was diagnosed with diabetes in 2013. She later essayed the role of a diabetic patient in the film titled S/O of Satyamurthy
Diagnosed with diabetes
Image: Samantha Instagram
Debut film
Image: Samantha Instagram
Many believe that Samantha made her debut with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Ye Maya Chesave (2010), but it is not. Her debut movie is ‘Moscowin Kavery’ (2010) which was helmed by Ravi Varman
Samantha may be South Indian, but her love for Japanese cuisine is known. She loves sushi the most and can never say a no to this delicacy
Favourite food
Image: Samantha Instagram
The actress was brilliant as a student and used to top the class all the time.Picctures of her examination reports have often surfaced across social media platforms
Best school student
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the second actress after Revathi to win a Filmfare Award for Best Actress in Tamil and Telugu films in the same year
Best Actress
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha is one of the fittest actresses in Tollywood. The actress who is very active on social media keeps sharing her workout videos giving fans an insight into her fitness routine
Fitness enthusiast
Image: IMDB
Samantha has an Instagram fan base of 29M followers
Followers
Image: Samantha's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.